20 travel gifts for the student who’s planning a big trip after graduation

source Amazon

Many students take the opportunity to travel in the months immediately following graduation.

The big post-grad trip is likely the last chance they’ll have to travel for more than a few days at a time, so help them make the most of their vacation with these 20 travel-related graduation gifts.

These items will be useful for all their future travels as well, not just their celebratory graduation trip.

With new jobs, grad school, and other post-grad opportunities on the horizon, members of the Class of 2019 have another pressing concern on their minds: traveling the world, with their best college friends in tow.

For many, the months after graduation are one of the few times of their life when they’ll be able to travel for weeks on end uninterrupted, before company vacation policies and conflicting school breaks get in the way.

Planning a trip as big as this is not an easy undertaking. If you’re gifting a new grad in your life, your contribution to their trip of a lifetime – whether in the form of an Airbnb gift card, a shiny new suitcase, or a luxurious toiletry bag – won’t go unappreciated.

Check out 20 travel-related gifts for your grad, whether they’re leaving for a week or three months.

The only day-pack they’ll need to bring

source Lo & Sons

With this minimalist, durable, and eco-friendly backpack tote, they’re getting two bags for the price of one, and each style looks and feels equally great. It features multiple compartments to keep their essentials organized, so they’ll never feel lost or flustered while out on a day trip. Despite its ability to hold a surprising amount of stuff, it’s always comfortable to carry.

Read our review of the Lo & Sons Backpack Tote here

Stylish leather stickers to adorn their suitcase

source Away

These lux stickers are made from 100% leather and add a cool personal touch to their travel bags. Away rotates out their selection of sticker options, so check back often to see what new illustrations they have in stock. The “Fast” alphabet collection, pictured above, is usually available and is a bold choice that suggests your recipient is always excited to explore the next new and exciting destination.

A double-compartment toiletry kit

source Leatherology

A favorite of frequent travelers who like to stay organized but also stylish, Leatherology’s toiletry bag has two large zippered compartments to keep different categories of personal care items separate. The large handle on the side is easy to spot and grab out of their suitcase, while the soft, full-grain leather is a significant upgrade from flimsy plastic bags.

Socks they’ll actually find useful

source Comrad

Compression socks may not seem like a common or exiting gift, but Comrad’s are the first exception to the rule because they don’t look like compression socks at all. For long flights, they help increase circulation and prevent soreness and swelling, and also happen to look good. Plus, they feature anti-microbial technology, wick away moisture, and maintain the temperature of your feet.

An organizational accessory they didn’t realize they needed

source Paravel

I don’t travel anywhere anymore without using packing cubes (I use these as well as Away’s), and neither will your recipient after they try these simple organizational accessories. Paravel’s slick nylon cubes come in four colors and in three sizes, allowing them to pack by type of clothing or outfit. They also double as laundry bags to separate dirty and clean clothes. You can add custom embroidered letters (+$25) to make the cubes even more special.

A travel wallet that also holds their passport

source Bellroy

It’s the size of a standard wallet, but this one can somehow still stash 10 cards, their passport, and cash without feeling too bulky. The premium, environmentally certified leather, available in four colors, is beautiful and ages gracefully through travels beyond this post-grad trip.

Find more of the best travel wallets here

A soft and comfortable travel pillow that also blocks out light and sound

source Amazon

What everyone sees on Instagram are the gorgeous landscapes and landmarks. What they don’t are the hours of exhausting travel time to get to said sites. A few hours of comfortable sleep is one of the best gifts you can give to your jet-setting recipient, and this travel pillow is just the accessory to grant them that privilege. Not only does it support their head and neck, but the attached oversized hood also blocks out light and sound.

Read our review of the Grand Trunk Travel Pillow here

A small case to hold their jewelry

source Mejuri

If they want to be able to wear their favorite jewelry pieces as they experience a new city, they can do so easily with a little help from one of our favorite jewelry brands on the internet. This compact leather case has four necklace hooks, six earring holes, and a ring holder – just the right size for a healthy variety of options to choose from. It measures 4″x 4″ to easily fit in their purse or carry-on, and it prevents the frustrating mess of tangled jewelry.

A compact and efficient power bank

source Amazon

After using their phone constantly for directions and to take pictures, they’ll definitely need to keep a power bank on hand. This one has a lightning cable and a micro-USB cable so they can charge two devices at once. It’s twice as fast as a standard charger, but has a surprisingly slim design for its power level, weighing about five ounces and measuring less than an inch thick.

A custom suitcase with over a million color combination options

source Roam

No two Roam suitcases look alike. Your recipient will be in control of the look of nearly every aspect of their carry-on, from the front and back shell down to the wheel hubcaps. A personalized monogram is also free. The polycarbonate suitcases are light, tough, and easy to maneuver, and when personalized with their favorite colors, highly distinctive.

Read our review of the Roam Custom Luggage experience here

Traveler-favorite walking shoes

source Allbirds

Don’t let them hop on the plane without a pair of comfortable, supportive shoes. The sneakers from Allbirds wrap their feet in soft, temperature-regulating, and moisture-wicking wool and even feel good without socks. They come in a variety of limited-edition colors, but the classic gray, black, or white are safe bets that will go with any of their casual outfits.

Ultra-comfortable and cute flats

source Everlane

Do they find sneakers too restrictive? The one flat we can truly wear all day long is Everlane’s flexible, buttery soft Day Glove, available in no less than 16 neutral and bright colors. It’s a prime example of the achievable balance between comfort and versatile style. After a long day spent walking around town, they won’t have to change into new shoes for a nice sit-down meal or round of drinks.

Read our review of the Everlane Day Glove here

A selfie stick

source Amazon

Whether they can’t find anyone to take a picture for them or they just love cramming all their friends in for a fun group selfie, a selfie stick is one of those travel tech accessories they won’t regret packing. Anker’s sturdy selfie stick extends out nearly 30 inches and lasts 20 hours on a single charge. Weighing only 4.8 ounces, it’s barely noticeable in their bag.

An affordable service that will help them plan out their trip

source Journy

Between the mad rush of graduating, moving out of their college apartment, and sorting out their post-grad plans, it can be difficult and stressful to plan out their trip in as much detail as they’d like. Journy does the grunt work for them, pairing them with an expert travel advisor to plan out where to stay, what to see, and what to eat in 75+ destinations, for $25 a day. Using these curated itineraries, they won’t get caught in tourist traps and they’ll receive the most efficient routes to hit all the spots they want.

Read our review of Journy here

A travel journal to record every detail of the experience

source UncommonGoods

For the traveler who loves recording everything, this book has it all: it contains a travel planner, a checklist, a diary, and an interactive map. Combined with the photos they take along the way, they’ll have a full picture of their big post-grad trip that they can look back on fondly years from now. It contains 64 pages and is made from recycled paper.

A case to organize their charging cords and cables

source Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Bringing along a phone, earbuds, camera, and other small tech accessories also means they have to pack the corresponding charging cables and cords. This slim, padded one is the best way to keep them all organized and accessible at a moment’s notice. It unzips smoothly to lay flat and contains one large, zippered pocket, one narrow, zippered mesh pocket, two small, elastic slip pockets, and five elastic loops.

Read our review of the Porte Play Flat Flip Case here

Lounging joggers to relax in at the end of the day

source Tommy John

These joggers from one of our favorite basics startups also function as pajamas and pants to wear on the plane. Anytime they need to let their legs breathe and relax, they’ll want to slip on these soft, lightweight, and comfortable pants. Trust us, it’ll be tempting not to wear them all day, every day.

A collapsible water bottle

source Que Bottle/Instagram

The spiral design of this reusable silicone water bottle isn’t just for looks. After they’ve finished their water, it collapses down to a fraction of the full size, taking up less bag space as they move through the airport. When they’re carrying so many other things in their carry-on and day pack, they’ll appreciate not feeling weighed down by a huge metal or wasteful plastic water bottle.

A silk eye mask

source Brooklinen

The silky smooth eye mask both blocks out light and prevents travel-stress-induced creases from forming around their eyes. Its cool feeling is ideal for muggy summer nights and adds a sense of luxury, even if they’re staying in the cheapest hostel in the city.

An Airbnb gift card

source Target

They’ve probably already bought their plane tickets, so you can’t help them get to their destination. But you can help them find a nice place to stay. Airbnb offers listings for over 1 million homes in 34,000 cities, along with experiences and restaurants to tie the whole trip together. While Airbnb rentals are usually more affordable than hotels, each day still adds up. A $50 or $100 gift card will cut down the burden.