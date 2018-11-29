A new website lets you design custom maps of anywhere in the world — and the results are undeniably cool

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Grafomap is a website that lets you design custom map posters of any place in the world.

You can make one of your hometown, your college town, your favorite travel destination, or the place where you got engaged or married – you’re only limited by your imagination.

I made a poster of my favorite vacation spot, and the finished product is undeniably cool.

The design process was super straightforward… and a lot of fun.

Custom map posters start at just $49. Now through the end of 2018, you can save 50% on all canvas map posters with the code “canvas50off”.

I’ve lived in my current apartment for six months, and I still have yet to find wall art my partner and I both like enough to hang in it.

We’re picky about what we should hang on our walls. Neither of us wants to decorate our space with Van Gogh reproductions and movie posters. Like a lot of people, we want to decorate it with wall art and photos that mean something to us.

Recently, I stumbled across an answer to our problem in the form of a website called Grafomap that lets you design map posters of any place in the world.

Once you enter your desired location, Grafomap takes you to its poster editor where you can further customize your location down the exact address or coordinates. After that, you can continue personalizing your map by adjusting, panning, and zooming the map exactly to your liking, adding or removing text, and selecting the finish (paper, framed, or canvas), orientation, and size. Additionally, Grafomap has nine unique color themes to choose from (including Noir, Bourbon, Minimal, and Modern) that transform your map from just an ordinary map into a work of art you’ll love displaying in your home.

My custom map poster of Sint Maarten took all of five minutes to create, and the finished product is undeniably cool. It’s also very affordable. An 18″x24″ print sets you back $49. If you want to get something a little bigger and that’s ready to hang right out of the box it’s shipped in, you can get a 24″x36″ framed print for $168. (Full disclosure: I got to try the service for free.)

Learn more about how Grafomap‘s custom poster editor works below. And try it out for yourself here.

Start by selecting a location for your map poster. I chose Sint Maarten since my partner and I have been vacationing there together for years.

Grafomap’s uses OpenStreetMap (OSM) open source geodata database to generate maps and Mapbox design filters to add a design on top of OSM data. This Mapbox service was developed for companies like AirBnB and Uber, but Grafomap is the first company to repurpose this tool for art.

I most enjoyed toggling between color themes. My favorites were Wheatpaste, Modern, and Carbon.

I ultimately went with Modern since I liked its colors and font best.

And that’s it! My custom map poster of Sint Maarten took all of five minutes to create, and the finished product is undeniably cool. It arrives at your door in a matter of days.

Prices for custom map posters range from $49 to $168.

An 18″x24″ print costs $49. If you want to get something a little bigger and that’s ready to hang right out of the box it’s shipped in, you can get a 24″x36″ framed print for $168.

Here’s a look at my colleague Malarie Gokey’s map of Stockholm. She chose Wheatpaste as her color theme.

As the holidays come creeping up, keep Grafomap in mind for a fun and memorable gift for family and friends.

This article was originally published on 9/15/2017.