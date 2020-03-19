An MMA promoter is refusing to postpone a Friday event and says it will take ‘tanks’ and ‘men with guns’ to stop it going ahead

caption Graham Boylan. source Photo by YouTube / MMA Fighting

MMA is attempting to continue operations while the world’s major sports shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A British MMA firm called Cage Warriors was supposed to put on an event in London on Friday, but has relocated to a behind closed doors venue in Manchester.

The situation can change at any moment because of the world’s ongoing health crisis.

Cage Warriors boss Graham Boylan is determined to go ahead, however, telling MMA Fighting: “It will take tanks, trucks and lots of men with guns to stop this event going on.”

Graham Boylan runs Cage Warriors, which is the top regional mixed martial arts firm in Britain and is seen as a feeder-league for the UFC.

Graham Boylan runs Cage Warriors, which is the top regional mixed martial arts firm in Britain and is seen as a feeder-league for the UFC.

Cage Warriors 113 was supposed to take place on Friday in Indigo at the 02 Arena, a 2,350 capacity venue in London, one night before UFC Fight Night 171 at the 20,000 capacity 02 Arena.

With the UFC having to withdraw from the English capital because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was not long before Cage Warriors followed.

But while the UFC president Dana White has postponed his Fight Night show, Boylan has been able to relocate to the BEC Arena in Manchester, 230 miles away from the original venue.

Boylan told MMA Fighting that the event will be behind closed doors and his medics will be aware of any health concerns.

“We’re going to keep it behind closed doors, we’re going to be washing hands, keeping distancing … we’re going to do everything we can within the guidelines,” he said.

“Our medics are going to be all over it. Our medics are going to be testing our fighters for symptoms. We’re going to do what we can to move forward with this event.”

caption Paddy Pimblett. source Photo by YouTube / Cage Warriors TV

But Boylan understands it is complex to do business in a country which is changing by the day.

“This situation is changing at such pace that everything we do today is probably torn apart tomorrow.

“We’re going through it, UFC have been through it, and we’re all just pulling together to try and make things happen and make things work for the athletes. There needs to be some normal in a time of chaos.

“There needs to be some calm to keep things moving forward for everybody in some way, shape or form. We’re doing our bit to keep the athletes in a situation where they get to be rewarded for the last two months that they’ve put in.



Darren Stewart, who was supposed to compete on the UFC show, headlines Friday’s Cage Warriors show in a bout against the middleweight Bartosz Fabinski.

Elsewhere on the card, Mason Jones and Joe McColgan fight for the Cage Warriors lightweight title, while popular prizefighter Paddy Pimblett takes on Decky Dalton.

There are 11 fights scheduled to take place on the night.

