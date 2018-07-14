These newlyweds transformed a grain silo into a gorgeous tiny home — and they say it’s done wonders for their relationship

Katie Canales, Business Insider US
Christoph Kaiser originally bought the silo off of Craigslist to store his garden tools before eventually deciding to transform it into a home.

Matt Winquist for Zillow

One Phoenix couple put their own spin on “tiny living” when they transformed a 366-square-foot grain silo into their home.

Among the challenges of adapting the metal structure was when the pair, Shauna Thibault, a stylist and boutique owner, and architect Christoph Kaiser, moved into the mini dwelling as newlyweds.

“It makes you confront issues more and it brings you together – there’s camaraderie there that I don’t think would be otherwise,” Kaiser told Zillow, which featured Kaiser and Thibault’s unique home in a company blog post.

Here’s their story:

Kaiser originally bought the silo, which is designed to hold grain in bulk, off of Craigslist as a means to store his garden tools. He and Thibault eventually changed their minds about its purpose and embarked on an 18-month long project to fashion it into the tiny home of their dreams.

Matt Winquist for Zillow

Source: Zillow

And tiny it is: The 366-square-foot home doesn’t have any rooms, just an upstairs bed loft and a downstairs, which includes the kitchen and a bathroom. The two moved into the pint-sized abode as newlyweds a couple of years ago.

Matt Winquist for Zillow

Kaiser said spending their first year of marriage in such a small space afforded the pair an intimacy that they may not have had had they lived in a bigger home. For them, tiny living simplified life. “We affectionately called it the ‘pressure cooker’ for a while,” he told Zillow.

Matt Winquist for Zillow

It wasn’t without its challenges though. Constructing their silo home meant accounting for the structure’s cylindrical nature — furniture designed with 90-degree angles were out of the question. Kaiser ended up building the kitchen cabinets himself …

Matt Winquist for Zillow

… as well as a sliding glass door on wheels that opens up to the backyard and the outdoor shower.

Zillow/YouTube

There’s an eating area in the kitchen and spices and other appliances stored strategically in the compact space.

Zillow/YouTube

Right next to the kitchen is the bathroom, hidden away behind a tall cabinet door that blends into the wall.

Zillow/YouTube

And feet away from both the kitchen and bathroom is a winding staircase leading to the upstairs bed loft.

Zillow/YouTube

Kaiser told Zillow that watching movies from the loft is a neat feature. The couple installed loudspeakers under the bed, and can project movies onto the curved wall opposite the bed and for a cinematic experience akin to that of an IMAX screen. “You can watch ‘Jaws’ in full format,” Kaiser told Zillow. “It’s pretty great.”

Matt Winquist for Zillow

Figuring things out in the home was a joint effort, one that brought them closer. “I think we’ve learned a lot about our dynamics and the way that we work and accomplish things,” Thibault told Zillow.

Matt Winquist for Zillow