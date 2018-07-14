These newlyweds transformed a grain silo into a gorgeous tiny home — and they say it’s done wonders for their relationship

- source
- Matt Winquist for Zillow
One Phoenix couple put their own spin on “tiny living” when they transformed a 366-square-foot grain silo into their home.
Among the challenges of adapting the metal structure was when the pair, Shauna Thibault, a stylist and boutique owner, and architect Christoph Kaiser, moved into the mini dwelling as newlyweds.
“It makes you confront issues more and it brings you together – there’s camaraderie there that I don’t think would be otherwise,” Kaiser told Zillow, which featured Kaiser and Thibault’s unique home in a company blog post.
Here’s their story:
Kaiser originally bought the silo, which is designed to hold grain in bulk, off of Craigslist as a means to store his garden tools. He and Thibault eventually changed their minds about its purpose and embarked on an 18-month long project to fashion it into the tiny home of their dreams.
- source
- Matt Winquist for Zillow
Source: Zillow
And tiny it is: The 366-square-foot home doesn’t have any rooms, just an upstairs bed loft and a downstairs, which includes the kitchen and a bathroom. The two moved into the pint-sized abode as newlyweds a couple of years ago.
- source
- Matt Winquist for Zillow
Kaiser said spending their first year of marriage in such a small space afforded the pair an intimacy that they may not have had had they lived in a bigger home. For them, tiny living simplified life. “We affectionately called it the ‘pressure cooker’ for a while,” he told Zillow.
- source
- Matt Winquist for Zillow
It wasn’t without its challenges though. Constructing their silo home meant accounting for the structure’s cylindrical nature — furniture designed with 90-degree angles were out of the question. Kaiser ended up building the kitchen cabinets himself …
- source
- Matt Winquist for Zillow
… as well as a sliding glass door on wheels that opens up to the backyard and the outdoor shower.
- source
- Zillow/YouTube
There’s an eating area in the kitchen and spices and other appliances stored strategically in the compact space.
- source
- Zillow/YouTube
Right next to the kitchen is the bathroom, hidden away behind a tall cabinet door that blends into the wall.
- source
- Zillow/YouTube
And feet away from both the kitchen and bathroom is a winding staircase leading to the upstairs bed loft.
- source
- Zillow/YouTube
Kaiser told Zillow that watching movies from the loft is a neat feature. The couple installed loudspeakers under the bed, and can project movies onto the curved wall opposite the bed and for a cinematic experience akin to that of an IMAX screen. “You can watch ‘Jaws’ in full format,” Kaiser told Zillow. “It’s pretty great.”
- source
- Matt Winquist for Zillow
Figuring things out in the home was a joint effort, one that brought them closer. “I think we’ve learned a lot about our dynamics and the way that we work and accomplish things,” Thibault told Zillow.
- source
- Matt Winquist for Zillow