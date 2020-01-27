The 8 best memes that came out of the 2020 Grammys

Billy Porter, Nick Jonas, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande all provided meme-worthy moments at this year's Grammys

  • The 2020 Grammys did not disappoint, with plenty of amusing reactions on the red carpet and in the ceremony, some iconic, meme-spawning outfits, and a couple of great viewer spots.
  • Billy Porter’s hat and Ariana Grande’s dress were instantly iconic for a variety of reasons.
  • Billie Eilish didn’t want to win her fifth Grammy, and Nick Jonas had food stuck in his teeth during his performance.
Billy Porter’s hat featuring motorized ‘diamond-curtains’

Billie Porter’s hat was a Twitter sensation on Sunday night as the motorized ‘diamond-curtains’ (not the official name) proved a bountiful source of memes, and it’s not hard to see why.

We can probably all relate to this.

Ariana Grande’s HUGE dress

Grande took up a lot of space at the Grammys in her stunning, gigantic dress.

But some people thought of another dress when they saw Grande’s outfit – a comparison that probably isn’t a compliment given what happens in the “Bridesmaids” scene.

Nick Jonas performed with food stuck in his teeth, and people want to be the food

Apparently Nick Jonas didn’t look in a mirror before his Grammy performance. He looked great anyway but he will probably regret not having a quick check. Rumours are that it is spinach in his teeth, but that is yet to be confirmed.

There are also some conspiracy theorists churning up their own ideas.

Apparently some people want to be the spinach in Jonas’ teeth.

Or, worse, they want to eat the spinach from his teeth…

Uncanny.

You can ALWAYS see Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X wore a hot-pink outfit including a cowboy hat and harness. And you could see him everywhere. Like, everywhere.

Some thought that his outfit reminded them of something, though.

They helped some others get through their day, though.

Lewis Capaldi living his best life at his first-ever Grammys

Lewis Capaldi tweeted this just before the ceremony started.

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi proved that they have one of the cutest friendships out there when they danced together backstage.

And Lewis Capaldi also danced and sang with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

And then Mendes, Cabelo, Capaldi, and Niall Horan broke the internet by singing together stood on top of a table.

Billie Eilish didn’t want to win but did, and upset Lana Del Rey and Ariana Grande fans along the way

Billie Eilish really didn’t want to win her fourth Grammy of the year, but did so anyway – winning Best Record of the Year with “Bad Guy” and beating Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” in the process.

Billie Eilish became the youngest person ever to win Best Album of the Year and won four more Grammys – all at the age of 18. What were you doing at 18-years-old?

While people love Billie Eilish winning five Grammys, people do not love the fact that Lana Del Rey has yet to win a Grammy and yet again went home empty-handed.

The love for Lana Del Rey was strong, but the love for Billie Eilish’s lyrics in “Bad Guy,” which won record and song of the year, was not so much.

And people were REALLY not happy that Ariana Grande won nothing…

Grande was a lot of people’s favourite for several of the top awards last night, but lost them all to Billie Eilish.

Tyler, the Creator being petty

Tyler, the Creator replied to a tweet from nine years ago from someone telling him he’d never win a Grammy, proving the man wrong and proving that dreams can come true and you can be petty as they do.

Shawn Mendes and Timothee Chalamet might be secret twins

Someone spotted that Shawn Mendes and Timothee Chalamet very much radiate the same energy. Pretty, floppy hair, pink suit.