Here are all of the Grammy Awards 2020 nominees

The nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards were just announced.

The award show honors recordings released between October 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019.

Breakout artists Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X got more than five nominations each and the Jonas Brothers earned their second-ever Grammy nomination, 10 years after they were given a nod for best new artist. Chart-topping musicians Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift also received recognition for their works.

The 62nd Grammy Awards takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, January 26, 2020 and will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Fifteen-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys will return to host the show.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees.

Record of the year

caption Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” is up for record of the year. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Talk” – Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone and Swae Lee

Album of the year

“I, I” – Bon Iver

“Norman F—ing Rockwell!” – Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

“I Used To Know Her” – H.E.R.

“7” – Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) – Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” – Vampire Weekend

Song of the year

“Always Remember Us This Way” – Lady Gaga

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Lover” – Taylor Swift

“Norman F—ing Rockwell” – Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

Best new artist

caption Lil Nas X is up for the award for best new artist. source Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Boston Calling

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best pop solo performance

caption Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” was nominated for best pop solo performance. source Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

“Spirit” – Beyoncé

“Bady Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

‘Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Best pop duo/group performance

“Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande and Social House

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower” – Post Malone and Swae Lee

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best traditional pop vocal album

caption John Legend’s holiday album is up for an award. source NBC/Tyler Golden

“Sì” – Andrea Bocelli

“Love” (Deluxe) – Michael Bublé

“Look Now” – Elvis Costello and The Imposters

“A Legendary Christmas” – John Legend

“Walls” – Barbra Streisand

Best pop vocal album

caption Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” was released in February 2019. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

“The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran

“Lover” – Taylor Swift

Best dance recording

caption Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers performing in November 2019. source Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

“Linked” – Bonobo

“Got to Keep On” – The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart” – Meduza featuring Goodboys

“Underwater” – Rüfüs Du Sol

“Midnight Hour” – Skrillex and Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best rock performance

“Pretty Waste” – Bones UK

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats” – Brittany Howard

“Woman” – Karen O and Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” – Rival Sons

Best rock song

“Fear Inoculum” – Tool

“Give Yourself a Try” – The 1975

“Harmony Hall” – Vampire Weekend

“History Repeats” – Brittany Howard

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

Best rock album

“Amo” – Bring Me the Horizon

“Social Cues” – Cage the Elephant

“In the End” – The Cranberries

“Trauma” – I Prevail

“Feral Roots” – Rival Sons

Best alternative music album

caption Bon Iver was nominated for best alternative music album. source Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

“U.F.O.F.” – Big Thief

“Assume Form” – James Blake

“I, I” – Bon Iver

“Father of the Bride” – Vampire Weekend

“Anima” – Thom Yorke

Best R&B performance

“Love Again” – Daniel Caesar and Brandy

“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye

“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

Best traditional R&B performance

caption Lizzo is up for an award for best traditional R&B performance. source John Shearer/Getty Images

“Time Today” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” – India.Arie

“Jermone” – Lizzo

“Real Games” – Lucky Daye

“Built for Love” – PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B song

“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R.

“Look at Me Now” – Emily King

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown featuring Drake

“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye

“Say So” – PJ Morton featuring JoJo

Best urban contemporary album

caption Lizzo’s deluxe edition of “Cuz I Love You” is up for best urban contemporary album. source imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX

“Apollo XXI” – Steve Lacy

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) – Lizzo

“Overload” – Georgia Anne Muldrow

“Saturn” – Nao

“Being Human in Public” – Jessie Reyez

Best R&B album

caption Ella Mai is up for best R&B album. source Frank Hoensch/Redferns

“1123” – BJ The Chicago Kid

“Painted” – Lucky Daye

“Ella Mai” – Ella Mai

“Paul” – PJ Morton

“Ventura” – Anderson .Paak

Best rap performance

“Middle Child” – J. Cole

“Suge” – DaBaby

“Down Baby” – Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, and Young Nudy

“Racks in the Middle” – Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

“Clout” – Offset featuring Cardi B

Best rap/sung performance

caption Lil Nas X released “Panini” in 2019. source Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

“Higher” – DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby and Gunna

“Panini” – Lil Nas X

“Ballin” – Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London” – Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

Best rap song

caption Chance the Rapper and YBN Cordae are up for the award for best rap song. source Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

“Bad Idea” – YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper

“Gold Roses” – Rick Ross featuring Drake

“A Lot” – 21 Savage featuring J. Cole

“Racks in the Middle” – Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

“Suge” – DaBaby

Best rap album

caption Tyler, the Creator earned a nomination for best rap album. source Noam Galai/WireImage

“Revenge of the Dreamers III” – Dreamville

“Championships” – Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was” – 21 Savage

“Igor” – Tyler, the Creator

‘The Lost Boy” – YBN Cordae

Best country solo performance

caption Blake Shelton is up for the award for best country solo performance. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

“All Your’n” – Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson

“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker

Best country duo/group performance

caption Dan + Shay’s “Speechless” is up for the award for best country duo/group performance. source John Shearer/Getty Images

“Brand New Man” – Brooks and Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” – Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

“The Daughters” – Little Big Town

“Common” – Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

Best country song

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” – Miranda Lambert

“Some of It” – Eric Church

“Speechless” – Dan + Shay

Best country album

“Desperate Man” – Eric Church

“Stronger Than the Truth” – Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel” – Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road” – Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Livin'” – Tanya Tucker

Best song written for visual media

caption Beyoncé’s “Spirit” from “The Lion King” earned a nomination. source Getty Images / Gareth Cattermole

“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” – Chris Stapleton, “Toy Story 4”

“Girl in the Movies” – Dolly Parton, “Dumplin'”

“I’ll Never Love Again” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

“Spirit” – Beyoncé, “The Lion King”

“Suspirium” – Thom Yorke, “Suspiria”

Best music video

caption Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus collaborated on “Old Town Road.” source Lil Nas X/YouTube

“We’ve Got to Try” – The Chemical Brothers

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane” – FKA Twigs

“Old Town Road” (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

“Glad He’s Gone” – Tove Lo