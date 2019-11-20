Here are all of the Grammy Awards 2020 nominees

- The 2020 Grammy Awards nominees were just revealed.
- The 62nd Grammy Awards, hosted by Alicia Keys, takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, January 26, 2020 and will air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
- Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift are among the artists nominated for awards.
The nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards were just announced.
The award show honors recordings released between October 1, 2018 and August 31, 2019.
Breakout artists Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X got more than five nominations each and the Jonas Brothers earned their second-ever Grammy nomination, 10 years after they were given a nod for best new artist. Chart-topping musicians Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift also received recognition for their works.
Keep reading for the full list of nominees.
Record of the year
“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” – H.E.R.
“Talk” – Khalid
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
“Sunflower” – Post Malone and Swae Lee
Album of the year
“I, I” – Bon Iver
“Norman F—ing Rockwell!” – Lana Del Rey
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish
“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
“I Used To Know Her” – H.E.R.
“7” – Lil Nas X
“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) – Lizzo
“Father of the Bride” – Vampire Weekend
Song of the year
“Always Remember Us This Way” – Lady Gaga
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker
“Hard Place” – H.E.R.
“Lover” – Taylor Swift
“Norman F—ing Rockwell” – Lana Del Rey
“Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
Best new artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best pop solo performance
“Spirit” – Beyoncé
“Bady Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
‘Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Best pop duo/group performance
“Boyfriend” – Ariana Grande and Social House
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower” – Post Malone and Swae Lee
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Best traditional pop vocal album
“Sì” – Andrea Bocelli
“Love” (Deluxe) – Michael Bublé
“Look Now” – Elvis Costello and The Imposters
“A Legendary Christmas” – John Legend
“Walls” – Barbra Streisand
Best pop vocal album
“The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish
“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
“No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran
“Lover” – Taylor Swift
Best dance recording
“Linked” – Bonobo
“Got to Keep On” – The Chemical Brothers
“Piece of Your Heart” – Meduza featuring Goodboys
“Underwater” – Rüfüs Du Sol
“Midnight Hour” – Skrillex and Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Best rock performance
“Pretty Waste” – Bones UK
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats” – Brittany Howard
“Woman” – Karen O and Danger Mouse
“Too Bad” – Rival Sons
Best rock song
“Fear Inoculum” – Tool
“Give Yourself a Try” – The 1975
“Harmony Hall” – Vampire Weekend
“History Repeats” – Brittany Howard
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
Best rock album
“Amo” – Bring Me the Horizon
“Social Cues” – Cage the Elephant
“In the End” – The Cranberries
“Trauma” – I Prevail
“Feral Roots” – Rival Sons
Best alternative music album
“U.F.O.F.” – Big Thief
“Assume Form” – James Blake
“I, I” – Bon Iver
“Father of the Bride” – Vampire Weekend
“Anima” – Thom Yorke
Best R&B performance
“Love Again” – Daniel Caesar and Brandy
“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye
“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000
Best traditional R&B performance
“Time Today” – BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love” – India.Arie
“Jermone” – Lizzo
“Real Games” – Lucky Daye
“Built for Love” – PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B song
“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R.
“Look at Me Now” – Emily King
“No Guidance” – Chris Brown featuring Drake
“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye
“Say So” – PJ Morton featuring JoJo
Best urban contemporary album
“Apollo XXI” – Steve Lacy
“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) – Lizzo
“Overload” – Georgia Anne Muldrow
“Saturn” – Nao
“Being Human in Public” – Jessie Reyez
Best R&B album
“1123” – BJ The Chicago Kid
“Painted” – Lucky Daye
“Ella Mai” – Ella Mai
“Paul” – PJ Morton
“Ventura” – Anderson .Paak
Best rap performance
“Middle Child” – J. Cole
“Suge” – DaBaby
“Down Baby” – Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, and Young Nudy
“Racks in the Middle” – Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
“Clout” – Offset featuring Cardi B
Best rap/sung performance
“Higher” – DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
“Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby and Gunna
“Panini” – Lil Nas X
“Ballin” – Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London” – Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
Best rap song
“Bad Idea” – YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper
“Gold Roses” – Rick Ross featuring Drake
“A Lot” – 21 Savage featuring J. Cole
“Racks in the Middle” – Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy
“Suge” – DaBaby
Best rap album
“Revenge of the Dreamers III” – Dreamville
“Championships” – Meek Mill
“I Am > I Was” – 21 Savage
“Igor” – Tyler, the Creator
‘The Lost Boy” – YBN Cordae
Best country solo performance
“All Your’n” – Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home” – Willie Nelson
“God’s Country” – Blake Shelton
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker
Best country duo/group performance
“Brand New Man” – Brooks and Dunn with Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” – Brothers Osborne
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay
“The Daughters” – Little Big Town
“Common” – Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile
Best country song
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
“It All Comes Out in the Wash” – Miranda Lambert
“Some of It” – Eric Church
“Speechless” – Dan + Shay
Best country album
“Desperate Man” – Eric Church
“Stronger Than the Truth” – Reba McEntire
“Interstate Gospel” – Pistol Annies
“Center Point Road” – Thomas Rhett
“While I’m Livin'” – Tanya Tucker
Best song written for visual media
“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” – Chris Stapleton, “Toy Story 4”
“Girl in the Movies” – Dolly Parton, “Dumplin'”
“I’ll Never Love Again” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
“Spirit” – Beyoncé, “The Lion King”
“Suspirium” – Thom Yorke, “Suspiria”
Best music video
“We’ve Got to Try” – The Chemical Brothers
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
“Cellophane” – FKA Twigs
“Old Town Road” (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus
“Glad He’s Gone” – Tove Lo