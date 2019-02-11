Ariana Grande tweeted the words ‘trash’ and ‘literal bulls—‘ after Cardi B won the best rap album Grammy over Mac Miller

caption Mac Miller lost to Cardi B after being posthumously nominated for a Grammy, and Ariana Grande appeared to express her disappointment. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for One Love Manchester

Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” won best rap album at the Grammys on Sunday.

During her acceptance speech, Ariana Grande tweeted five times with the words, “what,” “f—,” “trash,” “bulls—,” and “literal bulls—.” She deleted all five immediately after.

Many fans believed Grande was reacting less to Cardi B’s win and more about the loss for Mac Miller, who was posthumously nominated for his album “Swimming.”

Grande and Miller dated for two years before he died of an accidental overdose in September.

Ariana Grande appeared to react with anger and disappointment when Cardi B’s “Invasion of Privacy” won best rap album at the Grammys on Sunday.

Directly after the announcement and during the rapper’s acceptance speech, Grande sent out five tweets in quick succession: “what,” “f—,” “trash,” “bulls—,” and “literal bulls—.” She deleted all five immediately after, but INSIDER was able to confirm their existences.

caption The last of five tweets Ariana Grande wrote during Cardi B’s acceptance speech at the Grammys. It has since been deleted. source @arianagrande/Twitter

Grande’s late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, was posthumously nominated in the same category for his final album “Swimming.”

Grande has repeatedly paid homage to Miller since he died of an accidental overdose in September; she has posted photos and videos of him on Instagram and numerous songs on her new album, released on Friday, appear to be written about him. Grande and Miller dated for two years before they announced their split in May.

According to USA Today, Grande apologized when one Twitter user thought she was “shading” Cardi B, but quickly deleted her reply.

caption Cardi B accepted the award for best rap album alongside her husband, Offset. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“nothing to do w her. good for her. i promise. i’m sorry,” Grande wrote.

The pop star, who won best pop vocal album for “Sweetener” earlier in the evening, also liked a few tweets that signified her true feelings about the award.

Ariana isn’t shading Cardi it’s cause Mac didn’t win — R Sweetener ???? (@arianaspilltea) February 11, 2019

we know what u meant. Love u — Nina ????????✨ (@goawaynina) February 11, 2019

“Y’all invited Mac’s parents out and you didn’t give him an award are y’all DUMB?” one tweet reads, with the Recording Academy’s official Twitter page tagged.

caption A screenshot of Ariana Grande’s liked tweets. source @arianagrande/Twitter

Many fans noticed Grande’s reaction before she deleted the tweets and most assumed that her harsh words were directed towards Miller’s loss, rather than Cardi’s win.

ariana tweeted "trash" and "bullshit" when cardi won a grammy over mac and then deleted them screaminggg #grammys — bombasticl0ve✨ (@bombasticl0ve) February 11, 2019

Ariana isn’t going after Cardi. She’s mad that they used his name for attention. The only time they ever give him a nomination is after he passed? That’s the bullshit she’s talking about. — risa (@minygrande) February 11, 2019

fuck the #grammys for doing this bullshit. mac was robbed but this is just a slap in the face to his family. thank u ariana https://t.co/3ob8RsAs4B — kels (@belsikush) February 11, 2019

For those of u who didn’t see it in time before it got deleted, Ariana just said “what” , “fuck” , and “literal bullshit” we agree Malcolm deserved his only and last chance to win a #GRAMMMY — Brendan Grande ???? (@Brendan_Grande) February 11, 2019

For her part, Cardi B announced backstage that she would be “sharing” her trophy with Miller.

“And you wanna know something?” Cardi said, after thanking her family and team members. “I read an article that Mac Miller’s family said that if he don’t win, they want me to win. So I’m sharing this Grammy with you, motherf—–! Rest in peace!”

