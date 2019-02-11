The best outfits celebrities wore to the 2019 Grammys

caption Camila Cabello and Alicia Keys had some of the best looks of the night. source Getty Images

The 2019 Grammys took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

As expected, many celebrities made memorable fashion statements on the red carpet.

On Sunday, the music industry’s biggest names gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, for the 61st annual Grammy Awards.

As usual, many celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the ceremony, walking the red carpet in glamorous gowns, chic suits, and more.

In case you missed the show, we rounded up the most memorable looks stars wore to the 2019 Grammys below.

Camila Cabello arrived early in a sparkly pink gown.

caption Singer Camila Cabello attends the 2019 Grammys. source Lester Cohen/Getty Images

The “Havana” singer wore an eye-catching design by Armani Privé.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz arrived in coordinated ensembles.

caption Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend the 2019 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Keys wore a chic red gown by Armani, while Beatz wore a black suit with red detailing on the side and collar.

Miley Cyrus wore a sleek black pantsuit.

caption Singer Miley Cyrus attends the 2019 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Her sleek look is proof that pantsuits will continue to be a huge trend in 2019.

Shawn Mendes arrived in a dark blue suit.

caption Singer Shawn Mendes attends the 2019 Grammys. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

He paired the suit with black shoes and a matching black shirt.

Kacey Musgraves arrived a flowing pale pink gown with tons of billowing tulle at the skirt.

caption Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves attends the 2019 Grammys. source Lester Cohen/Getty Images

A red belt at the waist added a deep splash of color.

Leon Bridges arrived in a Texas-inspired ensemble.

caption Singer Leon Bridges attends the 2019 Grammys. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

He paired his mostly yellow outfit with black shoes and a white hat.

MAJOR. arrived in a subtle spin on a classic suit.

caption Musician MAJOR. attends the 2019 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

He wore a gray blazer with black pants and shoes, which he accessorized with a black hat.

Alessia Cara walked the red carpet in a black semi-sheer dress.

caption Singer Alessia Cara attends the 2019 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Her red lipstick added a bold pop of color.

Bebe Rexha wore a voluminous red gown with flowing, tiered layers making up the skirt..

source Lester Cohen/Getty Images

The “Meant to Be” singer wore a design by August Getty Atelier.

Charlie Puth walked the carpet in a brown suit.

caption Singer Charlie Puth attends the 2019 Grammys. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

He paired his double-breasted jacket with a red shirt underneath.

Janelle Monae wore a head-turning dress with a structured high shoulders.

caption Singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe attends the 2019 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

She paired the dress with an angular hat and black heels.

Margo Price coordinated perfectly with the red carpet in her flowing gown.

caption Singer-songwriter Margo Price attends the 2019 Grammys. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The bold red dress featured star designs on the bodice and sheer sleeves.

Chloe X Halle perfectly coordinated in their black-and-white designs.

caption Singers Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle attend the 2019 Grammys. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Both gowns featured flowing, ruffled white detailing.

Zedd arrived in a subtle spin on classic tuxedo.

caption DJ and producer Zedd attends the 2019 Grammys. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

His double breasted jacket featured swirling, floral embroidery.

Tracee Ellis Ross brightened up the carpet in a bright green pantsuit.

caption Actress Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2019 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

Her snake-inspired ensemble was a design by Ralph & Russo.