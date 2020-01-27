The 12 best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2020 Grammys

caption Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the 2020 Grammys. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The music industry’s hottest celebrity couples made some fabulous outfit choices at the 2020 Grammys.

The awards show aired live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, and many couples wore coordinating outfits.

Blake Shelton wore black while Gwen Stefani wore a white dress adorned with shells, including ones Shelton had collected.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas also looked stunning. Priyanka wore a floor-length dress with a deep V-neck and fringe detailing, while Nick wore a gold suit.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton opted for white and black outfits, respectively.

caption Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 2020 Grammys. source John Shearer/Getty Image

Shelton wore an all-black suit, while Stefani donned a strapless white dress with a bubble skirt. Stefani told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet that her Dolce and Gabbana dress featured shells that Shelton had collected.

Jameela Jamil and James Blake coordinated in blue-and-black ensembles.

caption James Blake and Jameela Jamil attend the 2020 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Jamil’s dress was made from frayed blue fabric and featured a daring sheer panel. Blake, on the other hand, wore a black suit with a blue print.

Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio matched in dark ensembles.

caption Gary Clark Jr. and Nicole Trunfio attend the 2020 Grammys. source Lester Cohen/Getty Images

The musician’s suit was made from a dark gray velvet. His wife’s minidress, which had a giant bow tied around the neck, was a similar color.

Luis Fonsi and Águeda López both dazzled in sparkly outfits.

caption Luis Fonsi and Águeda López attend the 2020 Grammys. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Fonsi’s suit jacket was covered in sparkles, as was López’s dress. The latter garment also had one long sleeve and two triangular cutouts across her waist.

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O’Connell coordinated their blue-and-black looks.

caption Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O’Connell attend the 2020 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Sulewski went with a traditional red-carpet gown, which was strapless and sparkly. O’Connell’s look was a little more daring, as his suit jacket featured a floral print.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner showcased their unique styles on the red carpet.

caption Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Jonas attend the 2020 Grammys. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jonas wore a black high-neck shirt underneath a printed bomber jacket. Turner’s look included a sparkly sleeveless top and a tiered miniskirt. She also wore shiny pumps and magenta lipstick.

caption Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at the 2020 Grammys. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Chopra’s cream dress had a floral print across its skirt and salmon-colored fringe hanging from each sleeve. It also had a plunging neckline that reached below her stomach. Jonas’ look, a golden suit, was equally bold.

Kevin Jonas looked dapper, but his wife Danielle stole the show.

caption Kevin and Danielle Jonas attend the 2020 Grammys. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kevin wore a printed suit jacket, sparkly gold shirt, and black pants. Danielle, on the other hand, wore a strapless ice-blue dress with a thigh-high slit.

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa wore outfits that looked like they came straight from the early 2000s.

caption Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa attends the 2020 Grammys. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Hadid’s suit was classic, though he added a metal chain to his pants. Lipa, on the other hand, chose a two-piece set that had a sleeveless top and silk skirt.

Quavo and Saweetie looked stunning in coordinating colors.

caption Quavo and Saweetie attend the 2020 Grammys. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Quavo stood out in an all-red suit, while Saweetie chose a dress covered in multicolored sparkles.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stood out thanks to their bold ensembles.

caption Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2020 Grammys. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Teigen looked stunning in an orange gown with oversized sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit. Legend’s look was also unique – his gray jacket was longer on one side than the other.

Cardi B and Offest wore opposite ensembles.

caption Cardi B and Offset attend the 2020 Grammys. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Whereas Cardi B chose a sheer gown with sparkles and a cape, Offset wore a black leather vest and pants with yellow patches.

Lana Del Rey dazzled alongside her boyfriend Sean Larkin.

caption Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin attend the 2020 Grammys. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

She wore a short-sleeved gown covered in sparkles, and showed off the dress by wearing her hair in a bun. Larkin opted for a more classic look: a black suit.