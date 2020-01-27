The best-dressed celebrities at the 2020 Grammys

caption Ariana Grande attends the 2020 Grammys. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 2020 Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

Ariana Grande, Lizzo, and Chrissy Teigen were some of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet.

Celebrities like Shawn Mendes, Billy Porter, and the Jonas Brothers also showed off their stunning style ahead of the ceremony.

Lizzo looked angelic in a white gown and fur shawl.

caption Lizzo attends the 2020 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Her strapless Versace dress was embellished with sparkles and had a thigh-high slit. She also wore strappy sandals and a diamond necklace.

Ariana Grande channeled Cinderella in a strapless ball gown designed by Giambattista Valli.

caption Ariana Grande attends the 2020 Grammys. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The skirt on her custom gray dress was tiered with ruffled fabric. She completed the look with silk gloves and a blonde ponytail.

She later switched into another gray ensemble.

caption Ariana Grande attends the 2020 Grammys. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Her second outfit included a shiny gray tank top and a matching skirt with a giant bow. Grande kept her gloves and ponytail from the previous outfit.

Billy Porter dazzled in a blue jumpsuit with diamond-fringe on each pant leg.

caption Billy Porter attends the 2020 Grammys. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

He also wore a matching sparkle jacket, platform boots, and a blue hat with crystal fringe hanging from the rim.

The Jonas Brothers coordinated in eye-catching suits.

caption Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas attend the 2020 Grammys. source Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Kevin wore a blue-and-brown jacket with a bird print, while Joe chose a bomber jacket and matching pants. Nick arguably stood out the most in a gold suit and metallic shoes.

Jameela Jamil rocked a strapless dress made from frayed fabric.

caption Jameela Jamil attends the 2020 Grammys. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

She matched her eye makeup to her blue dress, which had a daring sheer panel across its skirt.

Shawn Mendes looked dapper in a pink suit and matching vest.

caption Shawn Mendes attends the 2020 Grammys. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

He completed the look with a white undershirt and black boots.

Bebe Rexha chose a glamorous pantsuit with wide-legged pants.

caption Bebe Rexha attends the 2020 Grammys. source John Shearer/Getty Images

She also wore a high-neck top made from sheer mesh underneath.

Camila Cabello opted for a gothic look on the red carpet.

caption Camilla Cabello attends the 2020 Grammys. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She wore a strapless black minidress with a darker lace skirt that wrapped around her waist. Cabello also wore a diamond choker and black hairstyle with wispy bangs.

Chrissy Teigen looked stunning in neon on the red carpet.

caption Chrissy Teigen attends the 2020 Grammys. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her orange gown had oversized sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit.

Dua Lipa chose a slinky two-piece that looked like it came from the early 2000s.

caption Dua Lipa attends the 2020 Grammys. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Her top was sleeveless, and her skirt was made from silk. She also wore her hair in an updo with two strands that framed her face.

Shania Twain wore a semi-sheer dress with long sleeves and a full skirt.

caption Shania Twain attends the 2020 Grammys. source Lester Cohen/Getty Images

To showcase the ruffles on the neckline of her dress, Twin also wore her hair in a partial updo.

Maggie Rogers wore a black dress covered in gold stars.

caption Maggie Rogers attends the 2020 Grammys. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Instead of a purse, she carried a gold reusable water bottle in a black pouch.

Saweetie donned a colorful dress with a daring neckline.

caption Saweetie attends the 2020 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Not only was her dress embellished with colorful sparkles, but it also had a split strap across her right shoulder.