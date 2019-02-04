Here’s everything inside the over $30,000 Grammys gift bag celebrities take home this year

caption Miley Cyrus is among the presenters and performers who will have the opportunity to go home with the Grammys gift bag and another bag from the Grammys Gift Lounge. source James Devaney/GC Images, Golden Door

The 61st annual Grammy Awards air Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Over 50 presenters and performers will go home with gift bags put together by entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets.

INSIDER breaks down the items celebrities will take home, ranging from an all-inclusive spa stay to Pepperidge Farm cookies.

The 61st annual Grammy Awards are Sunday.

While musicians will go home with the coveted golden gramophone, over 50 presenters and performers will have the option to go home with not one, but two gift bags throughout the weekend.

Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, and Cardi B will be among the artists performing this year. The official 2019 Grammy Gift bag is valued at over $30,000 and includes gifts ranging from a week-long spa stay and a handheld electric back massager to Pepperidge Farm cookies.

There will also be a gift lounge this week during rehearsals for celebrities to visit featuring 13 different brands like PRSVR and 23andMe. An additional 150 separate Grammy Gift Lounge bags with different items, will be handed out to 150 presenters and performers stopping by the gifting lounge. INSIDER learned Celebrities including Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Toni Braxton, and Christina Aguilera have RSVP’d to stop by the lounge. Another 20 gift lounge bags will be given to Grammys executives.

Distinctive Assets, which has been curating the bag together for 20 years, provided INSIDER with a peek at what will be inside this year’s bag. Keep reading to see what the performers will take home.

A week-long stay at The Golden Door spa in Southern California costs $8,850.

caption A bedroom in The Golden Door Spa. The stay is all-inclusive. source Golden Door

The spa donates 100% of its profits to help end child abuse. You can learn more about the spa here. This has been a staple of the gift bag for a few years.

Artwork by Andrea Trantham.

caption Her pieces are produced with acrylic paints on canvas. source Andrea Tratham

Performers will go home with a piece of abstract realism by Louisiana-based artist, Andrea Trantham. Her work is inspired by 2016’s Louisiana floods, in which she lost her home.

A $90 back-striped hoodie from Biblical Threads.

caption The stripe down the middle is supposed to be reminiscent of the stripe on Lola racing cars from the ’60s. source Biblical Threads

You can find the green-striped hoodie here.

A $59 hairbrush from Blazon.

caption Here are two of several colors in which the hairbrush is available. source Blazon

Celebs will receive a Diamond Bezel Blazon custom hairbrush. You can take a look at them here.

T-shirts from kids’ clothing company City Threads.

caption Rock & roll-inspired shirts will be given out. source City Threads

You can check out more of City Threads’ clothing here.

An egg decorating kit.

caption Here’s the Eggmini. source Eggmazing

The product, Eggmazing, was seen on “Shark Tank.” The device retails for $25.

Beaded bracelets from Inspire Me.

caption Here’s a sampling of the bracelets. source Inspire Me Bracelets

The company’s bracelets come in four sizes with 36 different sayings. You can view them all here.

Moisturizer and toner from Instytutum.

caption Instytutum’s moisturizer. source Instytutum

You can take a look at the products here.

A $99 travel makeup bag and organizer by Kusshi.

caption The bag comes in six different colors. source Kusshi

This specific bag opens on three sides. You can take a look at the makeup bags here.

A shirt and tote from Love Is Stronger Than Hate.

caption The Love Is Stronger Than Hate T-shirt and tote. source Love Is Stronger than Hate

Proceeds from the shirts and totes go to communities in need through a Stars of Hope arts program and New York Says Thank You Foundation. You can take a look at the products here.

A sterling silver amethyst necklace from Rockstar Jewelry.

caption The necklace that will go home with celebrities. source Rockstar Jewelry

You can view more of Rockstar Jewelry’s collection here.

A handheld electric back massager from Naipo.

caption Naipo’s back massager retails for $46. source Naipo

You can check out more of their products here.

A 2-pack of Pepperidge Farm’s Milano cookies.

caption These may make the entire swag bag worth it. source Pepperidge Farm

They come in mint chocolate and dark chocolate. You can view the Milano collection here.

A gift box from Organic Hair Care, which includes shampoo, conditioner, and styling products.

caption A sampling of products from Organic Hair Care. source Organic Hair Care

You can check out more of their products here.

A Baby Shark doll by WowWee.

caption It sings the Baby Shark song. source Wowwee

Yup. Now, there’s a doll. The company that brought us the adorable Fingerlings talking monkeys has a singing shark doll. You can see it here.

A blue bracelet from TAPS for Hope with a stone from a mine in Afghanistan.

caption The TAPS bracelet celebrities will receive. source TAPS

TAPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, aims to brings together widows of war from America and Afghanistan with its bracelet initiative. You can read more about the project and see the bracelets here.

Caffeine free drinks from Vea.

caption Four flavors of the proactive hydration line from Vea. source Vea

The drinks are from their proactive hydration line and contain 5% juice. A case of a dozen costs $26. You can read more about them here.

A 300-page book called “The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer.”

caption One cover of “The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer,” which comes in two editions. source The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer, Tieste Inc.

All sales of the book are donated between non-profits Sydney Neurology Oncology Group and HEADRUSH. You can find the book here.

An album and a hat from Walni clothing.

caption A sampling of Walni’s products. source Walni

Walni’s $85 sets come with one of six-colored hats and a matching album centered around a theme like powerful, determined, and confidence to inspire.

Color-changing lipstick from Blush & Whimsy.

caption Celebrities will receive a grape scented lipstick. source Blush & Whimsy

You can look at their earrings and necklaces here.

Grammy Museum member for a day.

caption The Grammy Museum. source Trip Advisor

A pass gives celebrities two free admissions to the Grammy Museum during regular business hours and 10% off the museum’s store.

Gourmet lollipops that are handcrafted with 24-karat gold.

caption Here’s an example of the Sumptuous lollipops that will be featured in the Grammys gift bag. source Sumptuous Lollipops

The Sumptuous lollipops are crafted by a mother and daughter duo in Canada. You can check out their Facebook page here.

A $40 hair cocktail from Sutra beauty.

caption Sutra’s Hair Cocktail. source Sutra Beauty

It’s made from coconut oil, rose petal oil, and marula oil. You can view it here.

A tote bag from Shore Bags.

caption Here’s the front and back of the bag. source Shore Bags

Celebs will get a 20-ounce large cargo tote that has leather trim. You can look at their line of bags here.

Products from dental hygienist Elizabeth Martens’ company Knotty Floss.

caption Here’s how the collection will look inside the gift bag. source Knotty Floss

You can take a look at more items from Knotty Floss here.

There’s so much in this year’s bag. Here’s everything else that will be in the Grammys gift bag: