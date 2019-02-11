Janelle Monáe’s performance at the Grammys was a tribute to vaginas and people were here for it

caption Janelle Monáe performed her single “Make Me Feel” at the Grammys on Sunday. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Album of the year nominee Janelle Monáe performed her single “Make Me Feel” at the Grammys on Sunday.

During the performance, she said, “Let the vagina have a monologue,” which is a lyric from another of her songs, “Django Jane.”

She was then joined by dancers who wore pants made to look like vaginas, which also appeared in her music video for “Pynk,” nominated for best music video this year.

Fans were thrilled with the female-focused performance.

People also made jokes about older viewers being confused or grossed out.

Janelle Monáe took to the stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday to perform her single “Make Me Feel” from her 2018 album “Dirty Computer,” which is nominated for album of the year.

In the midst of the performance, Monáe clearly declared, “Let the vagina have a monologue.” The defiant line is a lyric from another of her songs, “Django Jane.”

Monáe was then joined by dancers who wore pants made to look like vaginas. These pink, flowy pieces were prominently featured in her music video for “Pynk,” which was nominated for best music video this year (and named the second-best video of 2018 by INSIDER).

Read more: RANKED: The 35 best music videos of 2018

caption Monáe and her dancers wore these “vagina pants” in her music video for “Pynk.” source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Women’s rights, LGBTQ visibility, and “black girl magic” were major themes on “Dirty Computer.” So while these details may not have seemed bold or particularly shocking for Monáe’s fans, they were thrilling, nonetheless.

just watching this performance made my vagina feel powerful #Grammys pic.twitter.com/4uHruaAFc5 — carly hill (@carlyehill12) February 11, 2019

They miraculously let Janelle Monáe perform solo with vagina pant dancers!! #GRAMMYs — clifford d. lee (@clifforddlee) February 11, 2019

did janelle really say “let the vagina have a monologue” FDKDKSJSJ MY WIFE!!!! — anton chigurh stan account (@peeperoniss) February 11, 2019

Janelle Monae brought the Vaginas out and even said the word vagina on national television! I stan a badass queen! #GRAMMYs — Marion Julia???????????? (@Lovekawaiieh) February 11, 2019

janelle monae playing "let the vagina have a monologue" in front of the entire grammy crowd was iconic. love that for us — Haillie (@hxilliet) February 11, 2019

janelle monae the visionary with the vagina pants — bee (@notbeatriz) February 11, 2019

Hearing "let the vagina have a monologue" seeing the vagina pants on the #GRAMMYs just added 10 years to my life — Cassie Surprise (@chasspod) February 11, 2019

Some viewers, however, seemed less than pleased.

#GRAMMYs thought this was a family show. Geez janelle — Trudie Easterby (@TrudieEasterby) February 11, 2019

Wait. Hang on. Were those vagina pants in Janelle Monae’s set? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/3FtN6GIumq — Amanda Matthes (@fancy_pantsxo) February 11, 2019

And still others made jokes about older viewers being confused or grossed out by the dancers’ pants or Monáe saying “vagina” on live TV.

my grandparents in the room after janelle said let the vagina have a monologue pic.twitter.com/WOXI0X9jWI — H (@onlyangeI) February 11, 2019

My mom nodding her head along to Post Malone, but scoffing when Janelle Monae said ‘let the vagina have a monologue,’ is this year’s biggest Grammy upset — Kristy Guilbault (@kguilbault_) February 11, 2019

My mom during janelle monae’s Grammy performance: this is way too sexual for me Me, a bisexual: uhh… yeah… totally haha *nervous sweating* — grace ✨✨ (@quirkygaIaxy) February 11, 2019

You can watch the Grammys live on CBS and see a complete list of the nominees and winners (so far) here.