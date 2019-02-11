John Mayer once gave half of a broken Grammy to Alicia Keys and they just reunited the pieces on the award show

caption John Mayer and Alicia Keys at the 2019 Grammys. source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

John Mayer beat Alicia Keys for song of the year at the 2005 Grammy Awards.

While hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards Sunday night, Keys said that after Mayer beat her, he broke his Grammy and gave her half of the award.

Mayer joined her onstage to present for song of the year and brought his half of the Grammy.

They put both pieces together.

Alicia Keys and John Mayer reunited a broken Grammy Award at the 2019 Grammys Sunday night.

Keys, who hosted the awards show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, told a story onstage about how Mayer beat her for song of the year back in 2005 with his song “Daughters.” Mayer ended up giving Keys half of the Grammy.

“John said, ‘I agree, Alicia, this should have been yours,'” she said. “He literally broke the Grammy and wrote ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ with my name on it and gave it to me.”

Mayer then walked out from backstage with the bottom half of the Grammy.

caption John Mayer and Alicia Keys put the Grammy together. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The two put the halves of the Grammy together for “one night only” while presenting song of the year to Childish Gambino for “This Is America.”

In 2015, Keys told the same story while on “CBS This Morning.”

“As far as I’m concerned, I won that,” she said.

Keys has since kept her half of the Grammy on the shelf with her other 15 awards.