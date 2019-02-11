Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez blew each other kisses while posing together on the Grammys red carpet and fans couldn’t handle it

- source
- Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
- Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez posed together at the 2019 Grammys Sunday.
- Fans weren’t expecting to see the two legends standing side by side and lost it when the two blew each other air kisses.
- Lopez was the first of many Gaga-shared air kisses throughout the night. Michelle Obama was also a recipient.
Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez posed together on the 2019 Grammys red carpet Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and the two powerhouse singers came to slay in stunning looks.
According to Elle, Gaga’s silver Celine dress by Hedi Slimane was paired with over 100 carats of Tiffany & Co. diamonds. Not to be outdone, Lopez arrived in a bejeweled hat and Ralph & Russo gown.
- source
- Steve Granitz/WireImage
Fans were surprised to see the two take photos together ahead of the 61st annual awards show.
OMG JLo and Gaga queens #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/omIj0kido8
— Jenny ???????? (@jenlopezss) February 11, 2019
omg Gaga And JLo SERVING looks pic.twitter.com/DYIAYHQTrf
— rich (@bornthisrich) February 11, 2019
While it was just enough seeing the two Grammy winners side by side, Gaga then grabbed Lopez’s chin and blew her a kiss.
Read more: The best looks of the Grammys
- source
- John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
It wasn’t clear from that angle, but Lopez reciprocated under the brim of her hat.
- source
- Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
It’s a moment fans can’t stop talking about.
GAGA OMG KISS https://t.co/dPwnc0VUU8
— ???? (@HausOfLaboy) February 11, 2019
Gaga.. Kiss me …
— ellie (@jeonjsoul) February 11, 2019
And with one kiss, the spirit of Joanne is transferred to its new host pic.twitter.com/nZkSFdqkfN
— Gaga Magazine (@GagaMagazineUK) February 11, 2019
In fact, fans can’t stop talking about Gaga blowing and sharing kisses with multiple people during the awards show, including Michelle Obama during the show’s start and later upcoming artist Kacey Musgraves.
GAGA JUMP WHEN SHE KISSED MICHELLE OMMGG
— i (@ArtpopWitnesse) February 11, 2019
Michelle Obama and gaga cheek kissed I’m dead on the floor mija
— Tania ???? (@LetsFunkDownTwn) February 11, 2019
Gaga blowing a kiss at Kacey Musgraves is all I needed
— ????????????♀️ (@rayjoanne_) February 11, 2019
GAGA CLAPPING AND BLOWING KISSES FOR KACEY IM GONNA LOSE IT
— nat 65 (@hesonthefloor) February 11, 2019