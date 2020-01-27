Some celebrities used their Grammys outfits to make political statements about everything from Iran to Trump

caption Joy Villa attends the 2020 Grammys. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The 2020 Grammys saw some political red-carpet outfits on Sunday.

Singer Joy Villa, who wore a “Build the Wall” gown at the 2019 Grammys, arrived at this year’s red carpet in a gown emblazoned with “Trump 2020.”

Actress Megan Pormer wore a dress showcasing her opinion on relations between the US and Iran.

Musician Ricky Rebel, who also made a political statement with a Trump-themed outfit at the 2019 Grammys, showed up at the red carpet with the words “Impeach this” written on his skin.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Some celebrities used their red-carpet outfits at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday to make a political statement, commenting on everything from President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings to relations between the US and Iran.

Singer Joy Villa arrived at the awards show wearing a shiny gown emblazoned with “Trump 2020” in white letters. Over the dress, she wore a blue-and-white gown with patriotic stars, reminiscent of the American flag.

Villa also wore a red feather in her hair, a glittery clutch embellished with the design of the GOP logo, and pumps printed with a circle of stars that appeared to be similar to one of the original designs of the 13 colonies.

caption Joy Villa at the 2020 Grammys. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Villa’s dress was designed by Desi Allinger of Desi Designs Couture.

In a post on Twitter, Allinger wrote: “It’s an honor once again to design @joyvilla red carpet look for the 2020 Grammys – where our friendship began a year ago. I listened to Her Home Sweet Home album while I sewed. Very motivating and inspirational to me. Look for her on the red carpet this afternoon!”

At the 2019 Grammys, Villa wore a dress with a pattern that looked like a brick wall, which was also designed by Allinger. Villa carried a “Make America Great Again” purse, and her gown was painted with the words “Build the Wall” on the back.

caption Joy Villa’s 2019 Grammys outfit. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Another 2020 Grammys red-carpet attendee, musician Ricky Rebel, arrived wearing an outfit that, similar to Villa’s, expressed a pro-Trump message.

Rebel wore an all-red outfit with textured pants, studded boots, and a lacy red umbrella. In an Instagram post, Rebel shared that his ensemble was designed by Andre Soriano, and the artistic director of the look was Elena Nazaroff.

caption Ricky Rebel attends the 2020 Grammy Awards. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rebel then turned around to show the words “Impeach this” written on his skin.

caption Ricky Rebel at the 2020 Grammys. source VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

It’s not the first time Rebel has used his red-carpet style to express himself politically. At the 2019 Grammys, Rebel wore a blazer printed with the “Make America Great Again” slogan, which was also designed by Soriano.

Ahead of his 2020 Grammys arrival, Rebel shared a flashback of his “MAGA” jacket in an Instagram post, writing: “Flashback to the 2019 #GRAMMYS red carpet when I rocked the #Trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat Suit. It was one of the most thrilling experiences of my life. The Paparazzi yelled out ‘Trump hates your kind’ and ‘I hope your babies die.’ Some of them yelled ‘he’s a star!’ At the end of the day, I’m just me, Ricky Rebel. Don’t put me in a box You can’t control my thoughts. I’ll see you all on the #GRAMMYS2020 red carpet tomorrow.”

caption Ricky Rebel at the 2019 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Another 2020 Grammys red-carpet attendee, actress and Arab Fashion Council Ambassador Megan Pormer arrived wearing a dress that offered her opinions on the United States’ relations with Iran.

Her dress featured a cape that included the American flag on one side and the Iranian flag on the other. The glittery red gown read “No war” and “Iran” with a heart in the middle. The actress did not immediately share the designer of the gown, but Insider has reached out to representatives of Pormer for comment.

caption Megan Pormer at the 2020 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

Representatives for Ricky Rebel, Andre Soriano, Elena Nazaroff, and Megan Pormer did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Insider also contacted representatives for Joy Villa.

Read more:

The wildest outfits celebrities have worn to the Grammy Awards over the years

The best-dressed Grammy award-winning artist the year you were born

The 11 biggest snubs of the 2020 Grammy nominations

Here are all of the Grammy Awards 2020 nominees