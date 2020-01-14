Here’s what the Grammys looked like 10 years ago

caption Carrie Underwood at the 52nd Grammy Awards. source Lester Cohen/ Getty

At the 52nd Grammy Awards in 2010, some of today’s biggest music stars looked very different.

Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Lady Gaga all won big that night and wore show-stopping gowns.

Justin Bieber, the Jonas Brothers, Usher, and Keith Urban all wore dark suits for the big night.

The Grammy Awards is the most important night for music, but it’s also a time to celebrate the best in fashion.

Stars like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Justin Bieber bring their most eye-catching looks to the red carpet, but throughout the years, their styles have changed drastically. Ten years ago, at the 52nd Grammy Awards in 2010, some of these celebrities looked unrecognizable.

Here’s what some of the biggest names looked like at the Grammys 10 years ago.

Taylor Swift wore a sparkling gown from Kaufmanfranco to the Grammy Awards 10 years ago.

caption Taylor Swift. source Kevin Mazur/ Getty

That year, Swift’s “Fearless” won a Grammy for album of the year.

Lady Gaga walked the red carpet in a futuristic look crafted by Armani Privé.

caption Lady Gaga. source John Shearer/ Getty

In 2010, Lady Gaga’s song “Poker Face” won for the best dance recording.

Her red carpet looks are quite different today.

Rihanna wore ruffled feathers in this Elie Saab couture gown.

caption Rihanna. source Steve Granitz/ Getty

Ten years ago, Rihanna worked with Jay-Z and Kanye West on “Run This Town,” which won the Grammy for best rap collaboration.

Justin Bieber still had his famous swoop, and he wore a vest and tie.

caption Justin Bieber. source Dan MacMedan/ Getty

Justin Bieber – who was just 15 – presented at the 2010 Grammys alongside Kesha.

Katy Perry wore a Zac Posen gown covered in golden flowers to the Grammys that year.

caption Katy Perry. source Steve Granitz/ Getty

Perry’s “Hot N Cold” was nominated for best female pop vocal.

Here’s how her look has evolved in the years since.

Miranda Lambert’s one-shoulder, turquoise gown was covered with ruffles and beads.

caption Miranda Lambert. source John Shearer/ Getty

Lambert’s “Dead Flowers” was nominated for best female country vocal performance.

Carrie Underwood’s simple white gown was made by Georges Chakra.

caption Carrie Underwood. source Dan MacMedan/ Getty

Underwood took home the best country collaboration Grammy for her song “I Told You So.”

Jennifer Hudson wore a black Victoria Beckham dress to the Grammys.

caption Jennifer Hudson. source Steve Granitz/ Getty

In 2010, Hudson helped honor Michael Jackson by performing alongside Celine Dion, Usher, and Carrie Underwood.

Drake paired a simple leather jacket with jeans for his Grammys look.

caption Drake. source Dan MacMedan/ Getty

At the 2010 Grammys, Drake performed with Eminem and Lil Wayne.

For her 2010 Grammys look, Miley Cyrus wore a Hervé Léger mini dress.

caption Miley Cyrus. source Jon Kopaloff/ Getty

Cyrus also wore Balenciaga heels on the red carpet.

Her style has a changed more than a few times in the years since.

Beyoncé wore a patterned dress crafted by Stéphane Rolland.

caption Beyoncé. source Jason Merritt/TERM/ Getty

Ten years ago, Beyoncé won six awards, including best female pop vocal for her song “Halo.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were also spotted on the red carpet, wearing complementary ensembles.

caption Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. source John Shearer/ Getty

Legend was nominated for the best male pop vocal Grammy for his song “This Time.”

Kesha wore a short, golden dress that was covered in fringe.

caption Kesha. source Dan MacMedan/ Getty

Kesha eventually earned a Grammy nomination seven years later for her album “Rainbow.”

Fergie sported a blue mini dress made by Emilio Pucci.

caption Fergie. source Steve Granitz/ Getty

She also wore heels from Le Silla and jewelry from Kwait.

The Jonas Brothers looked dapper in dark suits.

caption Jonas Brothers. source John Shearer/ Getty

The Jonas Brothers were presenters at the 52nd Grammy Awards.

Mary J. Blige wore a Gucci gown.

caption Mary J. Blige. source Lester Cohen/ Getty

In 2010, Blige’s “Ifuleave” was nominated for best R&B performance by a duo or group.

Nicole Kidman wore a black Prada dress that matched her husband Keith Urban’s dark suit.

caption Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman. source Lester Cohen/ Getty

Urban’s song “Sweet Thing” won the Grammy for best male country vocal performance.

Lea Michele wore a spunky Romona Keveza dress in 2010.

caption Lea Michele. source Dan MacMedan/ Getty

Michele was a presenter at the Grammy Awards that year.

Pink wore a strapless, ombré dress that was bedazzled in jewels.

caption Pink. source Steve Granitz/ Getty

In 2010, Pink performed at the Grammys, singing her song “Glitter in the Air.”

Usher chose a grey suit and paired it with some sunglasses.

caption Usher. source Jason Merritt/ TERM/ Getty

In 2010, Usher helped honor Michael Jackson by performing alongside Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, and Carrie Underwood.

Jennifer Lopez wore a Versace dress in 2010.

caption Jennifer Lopez. source Kevork Djansezian/ Getty

Lopez was a presenter at the Grammy Awards.

Jamie Foxx paired his sunglasses with a black suit.

caption Jamie Foxx. source Larry Busacca/ Getty

Foxx’s “Blame It” won a Grammy for the best R&B performance by a duo or group.