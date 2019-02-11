The 20 wildest outfits celebrities wore to the 2019 Grammys

caption Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez opted for eye-catching designs. source Getty Images

The 2019 Grammys aired live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

As usual, some celebrities attended the ceremony in daring, eyebrow-raising looks.

Cardi B wore a head-turning vintage design, while Kylie Jenner wore an eye-catching pink jumpsuit.

Every winter, the music industry’s biggest names gather for one night at the Grammy Awards.

This year, the Grammys aired live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. While some celebrities made memorable fashion statements on the red carpet, others turned heads in daring, unforgettable looks.

In case you missed the show, we rounded up the most eyebrow-raising outfits stars wore to the 2019 Grammys below.

Cardi B wore an eye-catching vintage design by Mugler Couture.

caption Rapper Cardi B attends the 2019 Grammys. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The 1995 design featured a structured, billowing design at the waist for a dramatic touch. She paired the semi-sheer design with long pink gloves.

Kylie Jenner wore a light-pink jumpsuit with white heels.

caption Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner attends the 2019 Grammy. source Amy Sussman/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The pale pink ensemble featured built-in matching gloves.

Katy Perry’s sleeveless gown was one of the wildest looks of the night.

caption Singer Katy Perry attends the 2019 Grammys. source Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

The dress flowed into a structured pink skirt with ruffled detailing.

Jennifer Lopez went with an all-white ensemble by Ralph & Russo.

caption Singer Jennifer Lopez attends the 2019 Grammys. source Amy Sussman/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Her dress featured a halter-style neckline with tons of glimmering embellishments, while her oversized white hat almost stole the show.

Post Malone brightened up the carpet in a light-pink suit.

caption Rapper Post Malone attends the 2019 Grammys. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

His suit featured sparkly star-shaped sequins throughout.

Heidi Klum wore a white minidress with a flowing structured design at the shoulders.

caption Model and TV host Heidi Klum attends the 2019 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

She coordinated the silver accents on the dress to her silver heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Jada Pinkett Smith walked the carpet in a pale pink gown with a flowing feathered train.

caption Actress Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2019 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

The dress also featured sparkly embroidery at the sides.

Joy Villa caused a stir with her pro-Trump ensemble.

caption Joy Villa attends the 2019 Grammys. source Amy Sussman/Getty Images

She accessorized her wall-themed gown with a red bag featuring the slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Leon Bridges arrived in a Texas-inspired ensemble.

caption Singer Leon Bridges attends the 2019 Grammys. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Janelle Monae wore a head-turning dress with structured high shoulders.

caption Singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe attends the 2019 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

She paired the dress with an angular hat and black heels.

Ashanti arrived in a gown with a voluminous gold skirt.

caption Singer Ashanti attends the 2019 Grammys. source Amy Sussman/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The top of the dress featured a black, long-sleeved design that transitioned into the dramatic skirt.

Ashlee Simpson brought the jumpsuit trend to the red carpet.

caption Singer Ashlee Simpson attends the 2019 Grammys. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She wore a semi-sheer silver design by Georges Chakra with crystal embellishments and feather details at the waist.

Saint Heart went with an eye-catching colorful design.

caption Musician Saint Heart attends the 2019 Grammys. source Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images

The flowing dress featured a butterfly-inspired design.

St. Vincent wore a minidress with a long flowing train at the back.

caption Musician St. Vincent attends the 2019 Grammys. source Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

The black-and-white gown featured a black bow at the neckline.

Ella Mai arrived in one of the most dramatic trains of the night.

caption Singer Ella Mai attends the 2019 Grammys. source John Shearer/Getty Images

She matched her sleeveless dark-blue gown with matching heels.

Tierra Whack turned heads with a multicolored design.

caption Rapper and singer-songwriter Tierra Whack attends the 2019 Grammys. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Her flowing robe added a touch of bright color to the red carpet, which she paired with bold pink eye shadow.

Toni Braxton wore a semi-sheer on the red carpet.

caption Singer-songwriter Toni Braxton attends the 2019 Grammys. source Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

The sheer panels were swirled with a blue sequined design.

Tayla Parx went with a dramatic pink dress.

caption Singer-songwriter Taylor Parks, known by the stage name Tayla Parx, attends the 2019 Grammys. source Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

She paired the dress with casual sneakers with touches of pink and purple.

Hennessy Carolina was one of the few stars to wear orange on the red carpet.

caption TV personality Hennessy Carolina attends the 2019 Grammys. source Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

The flowing sleeves added a dramatic touch, while her metallic heels added a touch of shimmer.

Maren Morris walked the caret in a semi-sheer gown with a flowing train attached at the neckline.