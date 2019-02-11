The 20 wildest outfits celebrities wore to the 2019 Grammys

- source
- The 2019 Grammys aired live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.
- As usual, some celebrities attended the ceremony in daring, eyebrow-raising looks.
- Cardi B wore a head-turning vintage design, while Kylie Jenner wore an eye-catching pink jumpsuit.
Every winter, the music industry’s biggest names gather for one night at the Grammy Awards.
This year, the Grammys aired live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. While some celebrities made memorable fashion statements on the red carpet, others turned heads in daring, unforgettable looks.
In case you missed the show, we rounded up the most eyebrow-raising outfits stars wore to the 2019 Grammys below.
Cardi B wore an eye-catching vintage design by Mugler Couture.
The 1995 design featured a structured, billowing design at the waist for a dramatic touch. She paired the semi-sheer design with long pink gloves.
Kylie Jenner wore a light-pink jumpsuit with white heels.
The pale pink ensemble featured built-in matching gloves.
Katy Perry’s sleeveless gown was one of the wildest looks of the night.
The dress flowed into a structured pink skirt with ruffled detailing.
Jennifer Lopez went with an all-white ensemble by Ralph & Russo.
Her dress featured a halter-style neckline with tons of glimmering embellishments, while her oversized white hat almost stole the show.
Post Malone brightened up the carpet in a light-pink suit.
His suit featured sparkly star-shaped sequins throughout.
Heidi Klum wore a white minidress with a flowing structured design at the shoulders.
She coordinated the silver accents on the dress to her silver heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Jada Pinkett Smith walked the carpet in a pale pink gown with a flowing feathered train.
The dress also featured sparkly embroidery at the sides.
Joy Villa caused a stir with her pro-Trump ensemble.
She accessorized her wall-themed gown with a red bag featuring the slogan “Make America Great Again.”
Leon Bridges arrived in a Texas-inspired ensemble.
He paired his mostly yellow outfit with black shoes and a white hat.
Janelle Monae wore a head-turning dress with structured high shoulders.
She paired the dress with an angular hat and black heels.
Ashanti arrived in a gown with a voluminous gold skirt.
The top of the dress featured a black, long-sleeved design that transitioned into the dramatic skirt.
Ashlee Simpson brought the jumpsuit trend to the red carpet.
She wore a semi-sheer silver design by Georges Chakra with crystal embellishments and feather details at the waist.
Saint Heart went with an eye-catching colorful design.
The flowing dress featured a butterfly-inspired design.
St. Vincent wore a minidress with a long flowing train at the back.
The black-and-white gown featured a black bow at the neckline.
Ella Mai arrived in one of the most dramatic trains of the night.
She matched her sleeveless dark-blue gown with matching heels.
Tierra Whack turned heads with a multicolored design.
Her flowing robe added a touch of bright color to the red carpet, which she paired with bold pink eye shadow.
Toni Braxton wore a semi-sheer on the red carpet.
The sheer panels were swirled with a blue sequined design.
Tayla Parx went with a dramatic pink dress.
She paired the dress with casual sneakers with touches of pink and purple.
Hennessy Carolina was one of the few stars to wear orange on the red carpet.
The flowing sleeves added a dramatic touch, while her metallic heels added a touch of shimmer.
Maren Morris walked the caret in a semi-sheer gown with a flowing train attached at the neckline.
The dress also featured a bright yellow collar for a pop of color, which she paired with matching yellow heels.