A tourist has fallen 400ft to his death at the Grand Canyon — the 3rd fatality at the attraction in just over a week

caption Three people were found dead in the Grand Canyon in just over a week. source (David McNew/Getty Images)

A 67-year-old man was found dead in the Grand Canyon – the third fatality at the tourist destination in eight days, park officials said.

Last Thursday, a man from Hong Kong stumbled over the edge while apparently trying to take a selfie.

Another person died last Tuesday, but the cause of their death is still unclear, according to the National Park Service.

The body of a 67-year-old man from California was found in the Grand Canyon, marking the third fatality in the popular tourist destination in eight days.

National Park rangers recovered the body on Wednesday responding to a call that someone had fallen near the Yavapai Geology Museum on the South Rim of the canyon, NBC News reported.

Helicopter and technical rescue teams found the man’s body 400 ft below the rim, according to CNN.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the death, officials told NBC.

Two other people died while visiting the canyon last week.

Last Thursday, a man from Hong Kong stumbled over the edge of a rim while apparently trying to take a selfie at the famous Eagle Point attraction, the site’s spokesman David Leibowitz told CNN.

Eagle Point’s horse-shoe shaped glass bridge overlooking the canyon has some ledges, but no barrier between the visitors and the edge, according to The Associated Press. Signs warn tourists to keep a safe distance from the edge.

The Eagle Point attraction is at Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai reservation, outside the bounds of the Grand Canyon National Park.

Two days before the Hong Kong tourist’s death, another person thought to be a foreign national was found dead in a forested area south of Grand Canyon Village away from the rim, the AP reported.

Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes, the park’s spokeswoman, told CNN that the cause of the death is unclear.

“On average, there about 12 fatalities in the park per year, but a small percentage of those are from fatal falls,” she said.

“The causes of those deaths range from heat, to drowning, to medical issues and more. High elevation plays a role in some of the fatalities.”

Last year, the Grand Canyon welcomed 6.4 million visitors, the second highest of any national park, according to the National Park Service.

But the number of national park employees across the US has decreased dramatically, making managing the parks more challenging, Phil Francis, head of the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, told NBC.

“I know that the parks are trying to do everything they can, the question is how much can they actually do with limited resources,” he said.

Francis also urged visitors to study the parks before visiting them to understand the safety hazards.

A Grand Canyon spokeswoman told NBC that visitors should stay on marked trails and avoid getting too close to the edge to enjoy their time at the canyon.