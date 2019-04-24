A woman fell 200 feet to her death at the Grand Canyon, the 4th fatality at the national park in less than a month

caption Four people have died at the Grand Canyon in less than a month. source Hans Wagemaker/Shutterstock

A 70-year-old woman fell 200 feet to her death at the Grand Canyon on Tuesday, marking the tourist destination’s fourth fatality in less than a month.

Two other visitors have fallen over the rim since March 26, one of whom was trying to take a selfie.

Another person was found dead in a forested area, but the cause of death is still unclear.

The park urges its visitors to keep a safe distance from the rim.

A 70-year-old woman died after falling 200 feet at the Grand Canyon on Tuesday, marking the national park’s fourth fatality in less than a month.

Officials were notified around 1.00 p.m. that a visitor needed help near Pipe Creek Vista, a popular spot to overlook the South Rim of the canyon, The Associated Press reported.

John Quinley, a spokesman for the Grand Canyon National Park, told the AP that it was unclear why she needed assistance.

“She fell before we could undertake a rescue,” he said.

A rescue team then recovered the body with a helicopter, the AP reported. The park will withhold the woman’s identity until her family is notified.

This is the fourth death that the National Park Service and medical examiners have had to investigate since March 26.

Earlier this month, a 67-year-old California man fell 400 feet to his death near the canyon’s Yavapai Geology Museum on the South Rim.

In late March, two tourists were found dead in the vicinity of the park.

A man from Hong Kong stumbled over a rim as he apparently tried to take a selfie at the Eagle Point attraction.

Two days earlier, another person thought to be a foreign national died in a forested area south of Grand Canyon Village, away from the rim of the canyon. The cause of that fatality is still being investigated, the park’s spokeswoman Vanessa Ceja-Cervantes told CNN earlier this month.

“On average, there about 12 fatalities in the park per year, but a small percentage of those are from fatal falls,” she said.

“The causes of those deaths range from heat, to drowning, to medical issues, and more. High elevation plays a role in some of the fatalities.”

Last year, the Grand Canyon National Park welcomed more than 6 million visitors, according to the National Park Service.

Staff urge these visitors to keep safe distances from the rim and to stay on designated trails to enjoy their experience, the park said in a statement.