Grand Opening of China Mobile 5G Innovation Centre Hong Kong Open Lab at Hong Kong Science Park

Setting up 28GHz Base Station in Causeway Bay for 5G commercialization

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 April 2019 – The spectrum licenses in the 26GHz and 28GHz bands will be released soon, and Hong Kong is entering a new era of 5G. Today, China Mobile Hong Kong relocated the China Mobile 5G Innovation Centre “Hong Kong Open Lab” from Kwai Chung to Hong Kong Science Park to accelerate the development of the 5G ecosystem, catering to the needs of local business partners. China Mobile Hong Kong also announced that a 26 / 28GHz base station will be installed in Causeway Bay by the end of April and will continue to proactively advance the development of the 5G network.









(from left to right) Dr. Martin Szeto, Chief Operating Officer of Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited ; Mr. Sean Lee, Director & Chief Executive Officer of China Mobile Hong Kong Limited; and Mr. Albert Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation



The 5G Innovation Centre was founded by China Mobile Communications Corporation in February 2016. Hong Kong Open Lab has proactively initiated collaborations with telecom and vertical industry partners to echo the Hong Kong Government’s initiative in promoting research and innovation in technological development to build a 5G cross-industry social integration ecosystem since its opening in March 2018. After the relocation to Hong Kong Science Park, Hong Kong Open Lab will further carry out the “5G+ Project” to complement the existing 4G network with 5G infrastructure; to promote application of 5G technologies in various scopes; and to develop more comprehensive 5G ecosystems in developing a diversified economy and improving the quality of life.



Leveraging its geographical advantages, the new Hong Kong Open Lab is ideally situated much closer to talents in technology to build a cross-industry ecosystem that thrives on shared success. Also, with a larger space in its new location, Hong Kong Open Lab will be able to provide a 5G network environment and a larger co-working space for local business partners to conduct trials of innovative 5G network applications, supporting the industry on research and development, as well as contributing to the establishment of Hong Kong into a leading smart city.



Mr. Sean Lee, Director & Chief Executive Officer of China Mobile Hong Kong Limited, said, “We are very excited for the expansion and relocation of the China Mobile 5G Innovation Centre and Hong Kong Open Lab to the Hong Kong Science Park, and for the opportunity to join the local innovation and technology ecosystem in there to further develop 5G mobile service applications and carry out the “5G+ Project.” We will continue to complement the existing 4G network with 5G infrastructure, to promote 5G technologies along with new communication technologies — for example, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud, Big Data and Edge Computing — to develop comprehensive 5G ecosystems in accomplishing the digitalisation of lives for Hong Kong citizens and to enter the new era of 5G together. We strongly believe the concept of “4G changes lives, 5G changes society.” The 5G network will not only provide consumers with data service, but will also be a solid foundation for smart city applications.”



Mr. Albert Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, said, “We warmly welcome the relocation of China Mobile 5G Innovation Centre Hong Kong Open Lab to Hong Kong Science Park. Hong Kong Science Park, a living laboratory with over 700 technology companies and startups, provided an ideal environment for trying out various R&D innovations. The relocation by China Mobile will bring more 5G-related knowledge and technical support to park companies, facilitate the innovation and technology ecosystem to jointly accelerate the trial, co-creation and application of 5G technologies in different technology areas and achieve the Smart City vision for Hong Kong.”



China Mobile Hong Kong showcased various 5G application today, including an autonomous vehicle, intelligent robot, high-resolution watch-on-demand and video streaming services, and drone and smart city applications, in the process demonstrating how 5G technology changes lives and society. The Hong Kong Open Lab will open to different parties for visits, for those looking to understand more about China Mobile’s 5G achievements, CMHK’s future 5G development roadmap, and their mission in supporting local business partners in different industries in applying, developing and testing innovative 5G applications.





Appendix

Introduction of 5G applications

Autonomous vehicle Autonomous vehicle supports full autonomous operation path planning, the planning of a collision-free path is designed to prevent accidents by stopping for obstacles autonomously. Intelligent robot By enabling real-time human-to-machine (H2M) interaction through 5G network connections, intelligent robots will be benefits to industries such as manufacturing and warehouse operations. Drone Drone technology can be used in different aspects, for example, point-to-point deliveries and data collection. Live streaming high- resolution photos With the advantages of 5G technology – high network speed, low latency and high volume transmission, live streaming will become much easier.

About China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (“CMHK”) is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941) (NYSE: CHL), which ranks 47th on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.

The Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 4G LTE, 3GHSPA, GPRS, EDGE and other technologies. The Company is committed to the development of 5G network, combining with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in different industries, promoting the construction and development of smart city groups in Greater Bay Area.

* China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited. As of 31 December 2017, China Mobile Limited had the largest number of mobile network subscribers in the world.

#The 4G data roaming service coverage is measured against a designated list of destinations, please visit the China mobile Hong Kong website for details. The data was retrieved as of September 1st, 2017.