Grand Talents Group Holdings Limited Trading Debut Closed at HK$0.75 Per Share with An Increase of Around 88% as Compared to The Final Offer Price

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 15 October 2018 – Grand Talents Group Holdings Limited (the “Grand Talents Group”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 8516), a local subcontractor engaged in civil engineering works, announces its successful listing on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”) today.

The closing price of the Grand Talents Group‘s shares was HK$0.75 per share, which was 87.5% higher than the final offer price of HK$0.40 per share. The highest share price of the day was HK$0.76 per share. On its first trading day, trading volume of the shares of the Grand Talents Group reached approximately 47 million with a total turnover of over HK$24.7 million.

Pulsar Capital Limited is the Sole Sponsor. Sun International Securities Limited is the Sole Bookrunner and the Joint Lead Manager. Elstone Securities Limited is the Joint Lead Manager.

Commenting on the trading debut, Mr. Ha Chak Hung, Chairman and Executive Director of Grand Talents Group Holdings Limited, said, “the successful listing of the Grand Talents Group‘s share on GEM of SEHK is a proof of investors’ confidence in the future prospects of the Group. We strived to capitalise on the international financing platform, to further enhance the Group’s recognition and cater for the growing demand and capture opportunities from the increase of Government expenditure in the civil engineering industry.”

About Grand Talents Group Holdings Limited

Grand Talents Group Holdings Limited is a civil engineering subcontractor with over eight years of experience in Hong Kong. It principally repairs and maintains structures of roads and highways in Hong Kong. Since 2013, it has extended its services to the construction of sewerage, waterworks and barrier-free access facilities. Grand Talents Group recorded approximately HK$91.8 million of total revenue for the year ended 31 March 2018. The Group intends to compete for repair and maintenance projects in other regions in Hong Kong, to enhance its market and seize the opportunity of Government expenditure in the civil engineering industry.