You can get ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ for free right now — here’s how to claim your copy

source “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas”/Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games, the company behind video games like “Grand Theft Auto” and “Red Dead Redemption,” has created a new video game launcher for the PC.

People who download and install the Rockstar Game Launcher will receive a free copy of “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” for PC.

“Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” was the best-selling game of 2004 and continues to influence pop culture today. It’s available on almost all major video game consoles, as well as iPhone and Android.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rockstar Games is offering a free copy of “Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” to gamers who are willing to try Rockstar’s new PC game launcher.

Rockstar is one of the most celebrated development companies in the industry, with a catalogue of games that includes the full “Grand Theft Auto” series, “Red Dead Redemption,” “L.A. Noire” and more.

“Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” is critically acclaimed and was the best-selling game of 2004. The title continues to influence video game culture and memes around the internet. It’s available on most video game consoles, and was even released for iPhone and Android.

The game normally costs $15 (or $7 for the mobile versions) but you can download it for free with the Rockstar Games Launcher.

A new storefront could help Rockstar keep revenue from online sales.

source Rockstar Games/Take-Two Interactive

Though Rockstar already offers “San Andreas” and most of its other games through PC marketplaces like Steam and the Microsoft store, creating its own launcher will allow the company to avoid the costly transaction fees that charged by other digital stores.

Read more: The creator of ‘Fortnite’ is trying to shake up the PC gaming industry – here’s why a lot of folks are furious about it

Rockstar’s “Grand Theft Auto V” remains one of the best-selling games each month more than six years after its release, and the game’s community continues to spend money on in-game microtransactions. Popular marketplaces like Steam take up to 30% of the revenue from digital transactions made in their store, but Rockstar could retain some of that money if players opt to use the Rockstar launcher instead.

A separate storefront could also help Rockstar build an exclusive audience for new releases and future business.

source “Grand Theft Auto V”/Rockstar Games

“Fortnite” creator Epic Games launched its own digital store front months after creating an independent launcher for “Fortnite.” The launcher helped Epic build an audience of more than 250 million players, and now many of those same players are using the Epic Game Store to buy games from other publishers.

Rockstar Games could employ a similar strategy with its game launcher, using “Grand Theft Auto V” and other popular titles. “Red Dead Redemption 2” was the best-selling game of 2018, but Rockstar has yet to confirm if the game is coming to PC.

The first “Red Dead Redemption” was released in 2010 and is still not available for Windows or Mac. Rockstar hasn’t announced any other upcoming games, and has largely focused its attention on updating “Red Dead Online,” the multiplayer game mode in “Red Dead Redemption 2.”