A grandpa did his granddaughter’s nails while she recovered from surgery, and people can’t get enough of his sweet act

caption Her grandfather painted her nails. source Ayla Winter-White/ Twitter

Ayla Winter-White posted a video on Twitter of her grandfather painting her nails as she was recovering from surgery.

She said her grandfather, Keith, has been painting her grandmother’s nails for 30 years and has been an extremely supportive and sweet husband.

The video has now gone viral, with thousands of people voicing their admiration for Keith.

When Ayla Winter-White was recovering from surgery, her 82-year-old grandfather came by to help – and he went the extra mile.

Winter-White posted a video on Twitter of her grandfather, Keith, painting her nails in her Berkshire, England, home and now the video has gone viral.

“My grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better,” the 20-year-old wrote in the Tweet. “He told me he’s been painting my nan’s nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this.”

my grandparents came to look after me after my surgery and my grandad told me he wanted to make me feel better, he told me he's been painting my nan's nails for 30 years and that he wanted to paint mine and I needed to share this. "How many coats do you have on?"???????? pic.twitter.com/P0VJjZsHzn — Ayla Winter-White (@aylawinter_) August 1, 2019

In the video, you can hear him saying, “I’ve got an important job. How many coats do you have on?”

Winter-White – who was recovering from hip and pelvis surgery – said her grandfather has always been kind and sweet, especially to her grandmother.

“He also worships my nan and is her personal photographer,” she wrote in another Tweet. “What more could a woman want in life?

he also worships my nan and is her personal photographer, what more could a woman want in life ????? pic.twitter.com/NWc8lHMBg7 — Ayla Winter-White (@aylawinter_) August 1, 2019

Twitter users can’t get enough of the loving grandfather. Some have even been moved to tears.

Whewwwwww do you see why it’s important we start families with good men? It isn’t just about us but how they’ll treat the other women in his life. This was just so beautiful. — RHXANNA ROBXNSXN (@Rhiality_Check) August 2, 2019

I don’t know your grandpa but I love him already – and yes, this video almost made me cry.

I wish I had my grandparents still around. Enjoy every single little moment as it is for ever. Much love and respect to you and your grandparents. — Glen (@br_glen) August 3, 2019

We must protect grandad at all costs! ???????? pic.twitter.com/VfnQmU11f7 — ????C (@dontdoitcece) August 2, 2019

Omg. I can't with this. This made me cry. I love him I love him. Oh I miss my grandparents. What a blessing to have him in your life. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — What just happened? (@anxiouscougar) August 2, 2019

Grandparents are a gift from God. pic.twitter.com/AxYbtiqknH — BrilliantBad&Boujee (@LOfficielEbony) August 2, 2019

The original video now has 11 million views on Twitter and 1 million likes.