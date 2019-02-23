R. Kelly prosecutors read graphic accounts of artist’s alleged sexual abuse in court

R. Kelly’s bail was set at $1 million on Saturday for 10 charges of sexual abuse.

R. Kelly made his first appearance in court Saturday, where he learned that his bail was set at $1 million, but that wasn’t the most shocking detail to come out of the hearing. Prosecutors also read incredibly graphic allegations of sexual abuse that accompanied the 10 charges against him.

The allegations, separated by alleged victim, were published in full by the Chicago Sun-Times Nader Issa.

One, identifying the victim as “J.P.,” who was allegedly 16 at the time of the incident, recounted Kelly meeting the girl at his previous child pornography trial in 2008. Kelly invited her to his home, where he would “spit on her, slap her in the face and choke her. The victim saved one of the shirts she was wearing when Robert Kelly ejaculated on her and gave that shirt to the Olympia Fields Police Department.” Semen was reportedly identified on the piece of clothing.

In the Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” which document numerous allegations from alleged survivors of R. Kelly’s abuse, a very similar account is retold from a girl who says she met R. Kelly while waiting outside of his 2008 trial, where he was eventually exonerated of child pornography charges.

Another account describes a different 16-year-old who says she met R. Kelly while she was at a restaurant for her birthday party. “Robert Kelly’s manager then gave the victim Robert Kelly’s business card with Robert Kelly’s personal number written on it and told the victim Robert Kelly wanted her to call him,” prosecutors said.

Kelly allegedly told her to take a cab to his studio after her father dropped her off at school. Prosecutors went on to give graphic depictions of numerous sex acts between the two that allegedly occurred at his Chicago studio. “Afterwards, Robert Kelly told the victim to get an envelope with money from the receptionist that the victim assumed was to pay for the cab rides to and from Robert Kelly’s studio. The envelope contained a large sum of money, more than was needed to pay for two cab rides.”

Another accusation appeared to reference the tape submitted by celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti and his client, which allegedly shows R. Kelly having sex with the 14-year-old niece of Stephanie Edwards AKA Sparkle, who was previously R. Kelly’s backup singer and also identified her niece in the 2008 video that was the subject of Kelly’s child pornography charges. Sparkle discussed the tape and her niece’s interactions with Kelly in detail in “Surviving R. Kelly.”

In the last accusation read by prosecutors, R.Kelly is said to have attempted to forcibly coerce 24-year-old hairdresser who was working with him to give him oral sex, grabbing her head and pushing it towards his exposed penis. She reportedly resisted, but Kelly ejaculated and spit on her shirt, which she later submitted to police. DNA found on the shirt is said to match Kelly’s DNA profile.