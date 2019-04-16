This graphic shows all that was destroyed — and what’s still standing — following the Notre-Dame Cathedral fire

caption The Notre-Dame Cathedral. source Shayanne Gal/INSIDER

On Monday, flames engulfed Paris’ iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral. The fire took over the building and burned for more than 12 hours.

Now, officials are assessing the damage.

The below graphic shows what was charred and what survived.

The towering spire, for example, was lost. But the three rose windows survived.

On Monday, flames engulfed Paris’ iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral. The fire took over the building and burned for more than 12 hours. Finally, on Tuesday morning, firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Officials have said that the fire, which is believed to be an accident, was likely linked to ongoing renovations at the church.

Nearly a day after the fire began, officials have begun to asses the damages at the historic 12th century church. This graphic gives an overview as to what remains and what was incinerated in the fire.

The fire began on the Notre-Dame Cathedral's wooden roof, which has been dubbed "the forest" because it was constructed with the wood of 13,000 oak trees. Within an hour, the fire had spread to the church's towering spire, causing it to topple. Miraculously, the building's stained glass rose windows seemed to have survived the damage.

And the building's frame remains, authorities told the Associated Press.

"The main structure is saved but there is still a lot of instability," Culture Minister Franck Riester told the outlet. "The situation is still precarious. Last night, as we've seen, two-thirds of the roof went up in smoke, the spire collapsed into the building, creating a hole in the vault. Last night, the transept crossing collapsed, in addition to much of the northern transept."

Many artifacts were also salvaged - including artwork, the crown of thorns said to have been worn by Jesus, and the church's 18th-century organ.

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the cathedral in the next five years. So far, French citizens and companies have donated at least $728 million to rebuild the landmark. Donors range from LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, Kering founder François-Henri Pinault, and the Bettencourt Meyers family, which owns L'Oréal.