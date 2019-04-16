This graphic shows all that was destroyed — and what’s still standing — following the Notre-Dame Cathedral fire

Shayanne Gal, Susanna Heller, Insider
The Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Shayanne Gal/INSIDER

  • On Monday, flames engulfed Paris’ iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral. The fire took over the building and burned for more than 12 hours.
  • Now, officials are assessing the damage.
  • The below graphic shows what was charred and what survived.
  • The towering spire, for example, was lost. But the three rose windows survived.
  • Visit Insider.com for more stories.

On Monday, flames engulfed Paris’ iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral. The fire took over the building and burned for more than 12 hours. Finally, on Tuesday morning, firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Officials have said that the fire, which is believed to be an accident, was likely linked to ongoing renovations at the church.

Nearly a day after the fire began, officials have begun to asses the damages at the historic 12th century church. This graphic gives an overview as to what remains and what was incinerated in the fire.