Grassley snaps when McConnell interrupts him to announce Trump will sign spending bill, declare national emergency

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa was furious on Thursday when he was interrupted on the Senate floor.

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley seemed to be livid when he was interrupted on the Senate floor so Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could make an announcement on President Donald Trump and border security deal.

As McConnell stepped up, Grassley raised his voice and said, “I hope the next time I get a chance to have the floor I won’t be interrupted!”

Chuck Grassley gets extremely angry & starts yelling when he's asked to yield the Senate floor in the middle of his speech. @senatemajldr McConnell then announces that Trump plans to sign the government funding bill and declare a national emergency at the same time. pic.twitter.com/7r3wNJzwAM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 14, 2019

McConnell then announced that he’d spoken with Trump, who told him he planned to sign a border security package and declare a national emergency to secure funding for the wall he wants to build along the southern border. By signing the bill, Trump will avert a government shutdown less than a month after the longest shutdown in US history ended.

“I’ve just had an opportunity to speak with President Trump and he – I would say to all my colleagues – has indicated he is prepared to sign the bill. He will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time,” McConnell said on Thursday afternoon. “And I’ve indicated to him that I am going to support the national emergency declaration.”

After the announcement and Grassley’s evident annoyance at being interrupted, McConnell reportedly apologized to the Iowa senator and shook his hand.

Earlier on Thursday, Grassley broke precedent somewhat while serving as the presiding officer on the Senate floor and said people should “pray that the president will have wisdom to sign the bill so government doesn’t shut down.”

Sen. @ChuckGrassley: "Let's all pray that the president will have wisdom to sign the bill so government doesn't shut down." pic.twitter.com/phUQOfdYC7 — CSPAN (@cspan) February 14, 2019

Grassley’s prayers were apparently answered later in the day, despite his unhappiness about McConnell’s interjection.

With that said, Grassley is also among the Republicans who’ve expressed concern about the precedent Trump will set by declaring a national emergency to get the funding for his border wall.

Speaking on the matter in January, Grassley said, “I don’t think [Trump] should do that. I think it’s a bad precedent. And it contravenes the power of the purse that comes from the elected representatives of the people.”