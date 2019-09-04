This $120 aromatherapy pillow helps relieve my restlessness for a better night’s sleep — here’s how it works

source Gravity

I’m a restless sleeper and after just one week of using the new Aromatherapy Pillow ($120) from Gravity, I’ve been sleeping better and my blankets and pillows are no longer strewn across my bed in the morning.

The pillow combines premium shredded memory foam to support your head with the calming scent of lavender to help ease stress and sleeplessness.

Y ou can also customize the pillow’s level of firmness and intensity of scent depending on your preferences.

It’s pricey at $120, but I’ve been sleeping better so it’s been worth the price for me.

I’m a restless sleeper, so I used to layer a few blankets on top of my comforter to make it harder to kick off during the night. But I’d still wake up with blankets and pillows not being in the same place as they were the night before.

I’d previously tried a weighted blanket from Gravity (which is one of our favorite weighted blankets) and had a significantly easier time sleeping with it than my usual routine, so I had high hopes for its new Aromatherapy Pillow ($120). The pillow combines premium shredded memory foam with aromatherapy to help ease stress and sleeplessness the same way that weighted blankets do.

How it works

caption The shredded memory foam can be adjusted to your preferred firmness level. source Gravity

Gravity’s Aromatherapy Pillow consists of a bamboo-based pillow cover, pillow insert that houses premium shredded memory foam that you can customize to your preferred firmness, and pockets in which you can slip disks of lavender essential oil.

The bamboo-based pillow cover helps keep you cool while the lavender scent slowly diffuses as you sleep, helping to keep you calm and relaxed throughout the night.

Assembling the pillow

caption The pillow comes with 12 lavender vials that you insert into disks and then into the pillow itself. source Gravity

Yes, as weird as it sounds, you need to “assemble” the pillow.

The Aromatherapy Pillow comes shrink-wrapped in plastic and takes about one day to rise and reshape itself. There was a strong chemical smell initially and it hurt my head, so I waited more than a day before using it. I could still smell it after a few days, though it wasn’t as bad.

The pillow is stuffed with a generous amount of shredded memory foam that provides firm support for back sleepers like me, but is easily removable depending on preferences. To remove the extra memory foam, just unzip the pillow, take out the foam, and store the excess in a dry bag.

After your pillow has risen, you can start putting together the scent diffusion system by removing the bamboo-based pillow cover to access the four small pockets that hold the disks of lavender. The pillow comes with 12 scent vials that you’d slip into soft purple disks, though you’d only use up to four at a time depending on your preference. Once they’re in, activate the scent by pressing the center of the disk and then place it into one of the four pockets in the pillow.

You can customize the intensity of the scent by choosing how many disks you use; I opted to fill two pockets on one side of the pillow just in case the scent would be too overpowering for my sensitive nose. The vials should release the scent consistently from 45 to 60 days.

Once the vials are in, put the pillow cover back on and wait at least half an hour before sleeping so the scent can reach its full potency.

What makes Gravity’s Aromatherapy Pillow stand out

source Gravity Blankets/Instagram

The concept of a scented pillow intrigued me initially, but I had high hopes for it considering how much I (and the rest of the Insider Picks team) liked Gravity’s weighted blanket.

Falling asleep was easy with this pillow. I can only fall sleep on my back, so I didn’t take out any of the memory foam initially. But after a few days, I found the pillow to be a bit too firm at maximum capacity, so I removed some of the foam. It was easy to do, but a good amount of it did wind up on my floor because it’s shredded.

I also liked that I would get slight bursts of lavender instead of a continuous scent. The lavender scent was incredibly soothing, though I’m looking forward to the additional scents that Gravity will release next year. I couldn’t feel the disks as I slept, so it wasn’t uncomfortable.

When I woke up after the first night using the pillow, I was happy to see that my sheets and blankets had barely moved – I didn’t toss and turn as much as I normally do throughout the night. Just like with the weighted blanket, Gravity’s Aromatherapy Pillow helped ease my restlessness for a more peaceful night’s sleep.

Cons to consider

I normally don’t like bedding products made from memory foam primarily because of the chemical smell. As I mentioned before, the smell of the pillow right out of the box made my head hurt and I was still able to smell it for four days afterwards, but that isn’t unique to this memory foam pillow.

The lavender scent might also be too powerful in the first few days of use. If you’re not as sensitive to smells like I am, this might not be an issue. I was a bit worried that the lavender would trigger my allergies, but so far, I’ve been fine with using only two vials at a time.

The bottom line

In my opinion, Gravity’s Aromatherapy Pillow is comparable to its weighted blanket in its ability to help ease my sleeplessness, so I’d definitely recommend it for restless sleepers who want a better night’s sleep.

It’s definitely an investment at $120, so if you’re looking for a less expensive option, check out the Blu Sleep Essential Oil Pillow (starting at $72.77). It’s also a memory foam pillow, but the material is infused with essential oils such as lavender or eucalyptus instead of the scents being slotted into the pillow via disks. The scent fades away within two weeks or so though, so I’d argue that Gravity’s Aromatherapy Pillow fixes a big issue that the essential oil-infused pillow has.

This pillow can be customized based on each sleeper’s preference too, which comes in handy since everyone has unique sleeping habits. The bamboo-based pillow cover is an extra bonus to help keep you cool at night.

At $120, this pillow costs almost six times as much as the most expensive pillow I’ve ever purchased, but so far, it’s definitely been the right investment for me.