The cult-favorite Gravity Blanket is on sale for $75 off during Prime Day 2019

Gravity Blankets are currently on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2019. If you’ve ever been curious about weighted blankets and wondered if it might help you sleep peacefully through the night, now is your chance to give it a shot.

The Gravity Blanket features countless fine-grade beads that remain uniformly distributed and help add weight to your blanket. The blankets range in weight from 15 pounds to 25 pounds. In general, you want a weighted blanket that is about 10% of your body weight.

Research suggests that weighted blankets decrease cortisol (the stress hormone) and increase melatonin (necessary for sleep) and serotonin. Therefore, products like the Gravity Blanket help soothe anxiety sufferers so they can sleep well. My wife, who suffers from anxiety, and I have tried a variety of weighted blankets and have found they really do support sleep.

Gravity Blanket offers two weight blankets that are on sale this Prime Day 2019:

This 72″ by 48″ throw-sized blanket is designed to provide a grounding experience for one person at a time. The gridded stitching keeps the beads evenly distributed. It comes with an exterior micro-fiber duvet that is removable for washing.

The Gravity Blanket is available in 15-, 20-, and 25-pound sizes and Navy and Grey colors.

Your typical weighted blanket can make an already-hot summer night unbearable. So, Gravity Blanket introduced a cooling weighted blanket, which features a grey cooling duvet cover made from a polyester/spandex blend. This blanket relies on uniformly distributed plastic poly-pellets for weight and is available in 15-, 20-, and 25-pound sizes.

