The cult-favorite Gravity Blanket is on sale for 25% off as a back-to-school deal

Gravity Blanket is one of the top names in weighted blankets, offering a wide array of options that help people cope with stress and anxiety so they can get a good night’s sleep.

Customer can save 25% sitewide when the code "COLLEGE" is applied at checkout.

If you've ever been curious about weighted blankets and wondered if it might help you sleep peacefully through the night, now is your chance to give it a shot.

The Gravity Blanket features countless fine-grade beads that remain uniformly distributed and help add weight to your blanket. The blankets range in weight from 15 pounds to 35 pounds. In general, you want a weighted blanket that is about 10% of your body weight.

Research suggests that weighted blankets decrease cortisol (the stress hormone) and increase melatonin (necessary for sleep) and serotonin. Therefore, products like the Gravity Blanket help soothe anxiety sufferers so they can sleep well. My wife, who suffers from anxiety, and I have tried a variety of weighted blankets and have found they really do support sleep.

Gravity Blanket offers two weighted blankets that are on sale as a back-to-school promo right now:

This blanket is designed to provide a grounding experience for one person at a time. The gridded stitching keeps the beads evenly distributed. It comes with an exterior micro-fiber duvet that is removable for washing.

Gravity Blankets are available in two sizes, Single (72″ x 48″, throw size) and Queen/King (90″ x 90″). The Single is available in 15-, 20-, and 25-pound sizes and Navy, White, and Grey colors, while the Queen/King is available in a 35-pound size and the same colors.

Your typical weighted blanket can make an already-hot summer night unbearable. So, Gravity Blanket introduced a cooling weighted blanket, which features a cooling duvet cover made from a polyester/spandex blend. This blanket relies on uniformly distributed plastic poly-pellets for weight and is available in 15-, 20-, and 25-pound sizes and three colors.