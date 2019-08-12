Great Bay Bio Adds Two Industry Leaders to Advisory Board

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 August 2019 – Great Bay Bio, a leading AI biotechnology company dedicated to big data-driven CMC (Chemistry Manufacturing and Controls) development of innovative biologics, is pleased to announce the establishment of its 3D Advisory Board. The board of directors eagerly welcome two top industry elites, Dr. Katie Su and Mr. Aaron Wang, to the company. They will cooperate with the board and advise the senior management team on a range of company matters including, strategic positioning, product portfolio composition, technical troubleshooting, and general management. More importantly, the 3D Advisory Board will bring a series of forward-looking concepts from both commercial and scientific arenas, to propose new and efficient solutions to market problems. The establishment of the 3D Advisory Board is of great significance to the company’s value proposition. Great Bay Bio’s mission is to “Face Future Challenges with 3D Innovation“. By combining three verticals of innovation “business foresight + science-based foundation + technology driven“, new breakthroughs can be hatched. Currently, the company will form three separate sub-committees (Business, Science and Technology) to provide a solid foundation for Great Bay Bio’s mission and, ultimately reach the company’s vision of “Making Biologics Development Easy For Everyone“.





Brief Introduction of Members for Advisory Board

Dr. Katie (Jing) Su, who joins the Science Sub-Committee of the 3D Advisory Board, has more than 20 years of management and operation experience for novel drug research and development in the biopharmaceutical industry. She is currently serving as the President and Head of Novo Nordisk R&D Center in China. Previously, she acted as the Chief Operating Officer of GlaxoSmithKline R&D Center in China. Dr. Su was responsible for formulating the development strategy and daily operation management of top research centers endorsed by different famous Pharmaceutical brands, working closely with the site leaders from various functions to drive business priorities. Earlier, Ms. Su led the establishment of a brand-new research unit of excellence in biologics discovery and engineering in Novo Nordisk China and attended as the Head of the Department and Vice- President of global R&D. With her solid scientific research capacity, she led the local team to excel in the global effort on clinical candidate development in metabolic diseases, hemophilia, autoimmune and cancer immunotherapy. At the same time, Dr. Su has also established the world’s leading frontier platforms for identifying novel drug targets and therapeutic candidates. Katie received a Bachelor Degree in Medicine, School of Medicine, Peking University, Beijing, China; a Master Degree in Business Administration, Beijing International MBA Program (BiMBA), Peking University, China; a Doctorate Degree in Pharmacology, New York University Medical Center, New York, US





Mr. Aaron (Yiran) Wang, who joins the Business Sub-Committee of the 3D Advisory Board, is currently an Investment Vice President in one of the top venture capital funds in the world, primarily covering Greater China. Prior to his role in the fund, Mr. Wang was an entrepreneur, engineer and investor with multinational working experience across Beijing and San Francisco Bay Area. He has obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Peking University, a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Michigan-Ann Arbor and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University.





On the establishment of the 3D Advisory Board and the addition of the two industry elites, Mr. Kingsley Leung, Chairman and Co-founder of Great Bay Bio, said: “The arrival of Dr. Su and Mr. Wang is undoubtedly one of the most important milestones of Great Bay Bio. I am very grateful and honored to have such high-caliber and brilliant individuals become the first members of the Advisory Board. One school of thought of innovation is Recombinant Innovation; the idea in which innovation breakthrough does not come from facile forms of creativity or out-of-the-box thinking, but from combining old ideas together to form new ones that fit the context of need. Actually many of today’s innovation follows this school of thought, such as the first smartphone; a combination of “older” innovation from different fields and disciplines to form a world-changing device. We believe that the best innovation comes from collaboration between people from different backgrounds and expertise, and this is why we have structured our Advisory Board this way. The challenge of making traditional high-cost CMC cheap is a difficult one to solve, and that is why we believe Recombinant Innovation is our best shot of tackling it.”





About Great Bay Bio

Headquartered in Hong Kong, the CMC/CDMO platform of Great Bay Bio was established in 2002, where originally more than 100 million yuan was invested to build a national level CMC platform. The CMC/CDMO platform has independent and integrated technology platforms for drug R&D and large-scale preparation. The company has a strong existing track record of developing customized CMC packages for biologic products, some of which are national class I projects of innovative biological new drugs that have already reached NDA stage.





Great Bay Bio is leveraging on its established platform to develop a new vertical in CMC. Specifically, Great Bay Bio strives to utilize AI and other cutting-edge technologies to shorten CMC development timelines, lower cost, and increase efficiency of CMC. With such a platform, it could expand and acquire new customer base, and brings fundamental changes to drug development, and ultimately benefiting society and patients.

The platform has been recognized and certificated as “Patent Fostering Enterprise”, “Patent Pilot Enterprise”, “National High-tech Enterprise”, “Dongguan New R&D Institution”, “Guangdong Top Ten Foreign-funded R&D Center” and “Guangdong Genetically Pharmaceutical Engineering Research Center”. Since 2006, it has undertaken a number of government projects and obtained crucial breakthroughs in key areas of Guangdong and Hong Kong. More than 20 million yuan have been received from the government to support numerous provincial and national projects, such as “National Major New Drug Innovation”.





The CMC platform encompasses an area of over 3100 square meter, and has a whole set of advanced biopharmaceutical research and development hardware, with key equipment from world-class brands such as Sartorius, Bio-Rad, GE Healthcare, and Waters. The pilot workshop is designed strictly in accordance with cGMP requirements, with cleanroom standards of C-level and partial A-level.



