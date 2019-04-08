The ‘Great British Bake Off’ stars reunited at a fellow contestant’s wedding and each one baked an impeccable cake for the occasion

caption Martha Collison, who was 17 years old when she participated in the show, invited her fellow competitors to her wedding. source PBS/Netflix

Contestants from the fifth season of the popular British television baking competition “Great British Bake Off” reunited over the weekend.

The show’s participants celebrated season-five contestant Martha Collison’s wedding by baking cakes for her special day.

Many of the season’s fan-favorite contestants posted on social media to document the special occasion.

Martha Collison – who was the youngest contestant in the series’ history, competing at the age of 17 when the season was filmed in 2014 – married accountant Michael Haywood this weekend, The Independent reports.

Collison included a number of her fellow contestants in her wedding celebrations, and they each honored the bride and groom by baking a cake for the celebration.

Nancy Birtwhistle, who won “Great British Bake Off” season five, brought a pink prinsesstårta, a traditional Swedish layer cake also known as a “Princess Cake.”

Runner-up Richard Burr was also at the wedding. He came equipped with a lotus biscoff cake with painted flowers, according to a comment he left on his Instagram page. Burr noted that neither Mary Berry nor Paul Hollywood, the show’s two judges from their season, attended the wedding, but the former “did send a lovely message.”

caption According to season-five contestant Richard Burr, Paul Hollywood wasn’t there, but Mary Berry sent a “lovely” note. source Richard Burr/Instagram

Fashion designer Chetna Makan, who was eliminated from the show just before the season finale, was also in attendance. She posted photos with many of her castmates who made an appearance, like Birtwhistle, Burr, Iain Watters, Kate Henry, Claire Goodwin, Enwezor Nzegwu, Diana Beard, and Jordan Cox.

Goodwin, who was the first contestant eliminated from the show, managed to bake the tallest and most eye-catching cake of all.

That said, all of the cakes were stunning, especially when placed side-by-side on the dessert table.

caption Runner up Richard Burr posted a photo of Haywoods’s cake table. source Richard Burr / Instagram

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the reunion and the cast’s sweet gesture.

My heart is so warm and full. The 2014 #GBBO bakers reunited for Martha's wedding and they all baked different cakes! pic.twitter.com/4CIiTkclmS — Cor (@xoxoCorinne) April 7, 2019

Oh my god Martha from the Great British Bake Off got married and Nancy Instagram storied the wedding and everyone from that season made her a wedding cake and I’m crying!!! pic.twitter.com/JhNRKKirbW — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) April 7, 2019

Applications to participate in the next season of “Great British Bake Off” closed early in January. The new series will air in August in the UK, according to the Radio Times. At the time of writing, it is unclear when the next series will air on Netflix in the US.