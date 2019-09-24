13 of our favorite fall layers to transition you from warm to cold — from jackets to tees and everything in between

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Fall is finally here. With fickle weather ahead, you may be wondering: What do I even wear?

We think the answer is some nice, lightweight layers – pieces that can transition you from warm to cold.

I asked my coworkers about the layers they count on to make getting dressed easier each fall. From puffer jackets to tights, you can find all of their answers below.

A rain jacket that you can wear as a regular one, too

source J.Crew

I just bought this rain jacket on recommendation by not one but both of my roommates. I really like that it looks like a regular jacket and has the fishtail hem in the back for extra water protection. I’m a big fan of the bungee waistline and the deep front pockets to hold and protect my valuables. –Francesca Rea, Insider Picks content producer

A comfortable jacket that can stand up to wind and water

source Columbia

This jacket designed for outdoor activities is perfect for everyday wear, too, especially in the fall because it’s water- and wind-resistant. It’s one of those magical jackets that still feels cool in low-70s temps, but steps up to the plate and somehow feels warm even when the temperature drops another 20 degrees. The interior is soft and slightly roomy so you can wear a couple thin layers underneath. Since it’s not super bulky, I’ve also been able to wear thicker coats over it. –Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A thick jacket made out of recycled scuba fabric

source ADAY

I wore ADAY’s Up in the Air jacket for the first time during my recent trip to Berlin, Germany. It was just the right layer for the 50- to 60-degree weather I encountered during my trip. When things got breezy in the evenings or if there was a morning chill, I pulled this jacket on and maintained the perfect temperature. It was great on the plane too. The zippered pockets are also surprisingly deep enough to hold my phone – even when it’s in a chunky Mophie battery case. I’ll likely be wearing this jacket for most of the fall months. –Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks senior editor

A cozy and affordable cashmere sweater

source Everlane

Everlane’s cashmere crew is not too thick or too thin – it’s just right. I usually wear a white button-down underneath for extra warmth and the pop of a collar at the sweater’s neck. I love the many color options, though I only have two crews: the black and the red. The fact that it’s sustainably made cashmere makes it even better, as does the affordable price. –Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks senior editor

A pair of tights that’ll keep your legs warm under skirts and dresses

source Heist

If I’m wearing a dress in the fall, I’m wearing these tights under it. I love Heist’s dig-free waistband because it makes these tights comfortable to wear all day whether I’m rushing to the subway or sitting at my desk. The Eighty are nicely opaque and keep my legs warm. –Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks senior editor

A lightweight coat that you can wear into winter

source Moosejaw

Icebreaker’s Merinoloft line is lightweight and almost paper-thin, but warm as can be. Apart from keeping me plenty warm in the elements (I’ve been wearing just two layers and a vest through wind and snow), the mostly natural formula that the brand uses for this fabric (84% to 88% wool, 9% nylon, 3% to 7% elastane) somehow makes it so that the stuff doesn’t end up wreaking to high heaven. Even after days of climbing, hiking, and fishing in weather ranging from 20 to 75 degrees, I’m on my way out the door yet again in the same layers.

Further, a lot of this sort of activewear is geared toward the corresponding style: colorful, flashy, and in no way accommodating of the ever-clandestine fashion of the city dweller, which is to say muted shades, and noncolors (i.e., black and white). Icebreaker has the flashy stuff on offer, sure, but grays, blues, and blacks span their line, meaning I can pull this stuff off in the office too. –Owen Burke, Insider Picks senior reporter

A loungewear cardigan that you can actually wear outside of the house

source Nordstrom

Once fall is in full swing, I’ll buy a cardigan from Barefoot Dreams because I’m obsessed with the buttery knit fabric the company makes. Last fall, I purchased this soft, lightweight CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan. I usually wear these inside, but they’re pretty versatile and can be worn outside without looking like you left the house in your pajamas (even though you’ll feel like you did). –Ciannah Gin, Insider Picks editorial fellow

A cult-favorite, cozy fleece

source Nordstrom

I actually wear this jacket year-round, but it makes the most sense to wear once fall starts. I’ve had some variation of Patagonia’s Los Gatos Fleece Jacket for the past seven years or so, and it’s become a staple in my closet. This jacket is extremely soft and warm, not to mention super fluffy, while still being fairly lightweight, making it great to wear alone or as a good base layer underneath bigger coats. –Ciannah Gin, Insider Picks editorial fellow

A coat that’s equally breathable and chic

source MPG

If it’s not freezing cold or scorching hot out, you’ll most likely find me wearing this cozy, relaxed coat. The fabric has a unique spongy feel to it, and it’s warm and breathable. It almost feels like activewear, but the shawl-like collar design and longer length make it look suitable for the office and beyond. –Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

A thin turtleneck that makes a cozy base layer

source Everlane

I’m super sensitive to wool, so I have to layer turtlenecks underneath a lot of my sweaters in the winter. This is the perfect thin base layer for everything from cardigans to blazers to thick, fuzzy sweaters. The fit is slim so it won’t bunch up, and it doesn’t shrink in the dryer. I have the white color and find that it’s a little sheer, but I rarely wear it on its own so that doesn’t really bother me. -Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

A stylish layer that looks good over anything

source Velvet

This jacket is super light, but still provides substantial warmth on chilly days. It’s spacious enough to layer a thick sweater underneath too. The style is simple but fun, and the muted green is neutral enough to go with any outfit. You can even adjust the waist to create a cinched look, which definitely makes the jacket a little more chic. My favorite thing about this jacket though is the pockets – they’re deep, and there are many. –Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

A bodysuit that feels like a second skin

source Cuyana

I got to try this bodysuit last winter, and I’ve been wearing it plenty ever since. It’s supersoft, fitted without being too tight, lightweight and seamless, so it’s really comfortable everywhere. I love this tucked into jeans or a skirt on its own, or layered underneath a sweater for extra warmth. It’s truly the perfect plain black long sleeve, making it a staple for every season. –Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

A basic tee in a funky pattern

source Everlane

I love layering T-shirts under sweaters, dresses, and whatever else feels right. Everlane’s shirts are comfortable and drape in all the right places for a flattering fit. The fabric is substantial, without feeling heavy. I have a striped version, and while it may seem busy, I love the look of it peeping out under a sweater – plus it adds some extra warmth. For $20, these are the kind of tees you’re going to want to stock up on. –Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter