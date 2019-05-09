A great-grandmother was arrested at Disney World after police said they found CBD oil in her purse

A woman was arrested when she was found to be carrying CBD oil at Disney World, according to the Orange County’s Sheriff’s Office.

A woman was arrested at Disney World last month when she was found to be carrying CBD oil, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 15, Hester Jordan Burkhalter, 69, was stopped at a security checkpoint at the Magic Kingdom park by an off-duty Orange County deputy who had inspected her bag, according to an affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reviewed by INSIDER.

The report said Burkhalter refused to answer whether a substance labeled “Select CBD” contained THC.

When the substance tested positive for THC, Burkhalter was arrested on one count of possession of hashish, according to the report.

Burkhalter told Fox 35, which covers Orlando, Florida, that her doctor recommended that she use CBD oil to manage her arthritis pain.

“I have really bad arthritis in my legs, in my arms, and in my shoulder,” said Burkhalter, a Tennessean who Fox 35 described as a great-grandmother. “I use (CBD oil) for the pain because it helps.”

In a statement to INSIDER, a representative for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said that “although there has been mention that she had a prescription or doctor’s note, she was not able to produce that for deputies.”

“This was a lawful arrest, as possession of CBD oil is currently a felony under Florida State Statute and Deputies are responsible for enforcing Florida law and Orange County ordinances,” the sheriff’s office said. “Although CBD oil is illegal without a prescription, our top drug enforcement priority and focus at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is to get deadly drugs, like heroin and fentanyl, off the streets of our community.”

According to Fox 35, Burkhalter spent 12 hours in jail and was released on a $2,000 bond. The case was ultimately dropped, Fox 35 said.