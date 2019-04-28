5 great movies to watch on Netflix this weekend

caption If you didn’t head out to theaters to see “The Hateful Eight,” the extended version is now on Netflix. source Weinstein Company

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

In addition to an extended version of “The Hateful Eight,” it’s your last chance to watch several Bond movies, including “Dr. No” and “From Russia With Love.”

There’s so much content constantly coming and going from Netflix that it can become difficult to find a movie to watch.

We’re here to help. Each week, INSIDER selects new and old flicks you may not have realized are on the streaming service to ease your scrolling woes. If you’re not heading to theaters this weekend to see “Avengers: Endgame,” Netflix now has the extended edition of “The Hateful Eight” week. We’re also listing several movies that are listing the streaming service next month, including a few Bond movies and “Legally Blonde.”

Keep reading to see five movies you could watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

1. “The Hateful Eight: Extended Version” (2015)

Netflix description: “Years after the Civil War, a bounty hunter and his captive are waylaid by a Wyoming blizzard and hole up in a way station with six dicey strangers.”

Critic score: 74%

Audience score: 76%

The extended cut of “The Hateful Eight” is believed to be the separate cut director Quentin Tarantino made for 70mm showings of the movie. If you’re a fan of Tarantino, catch this one before his next film this summer, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” with Samuel L. Jackson, Jeff Bridges, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Tim Roth.

2. “From Russia With Love” (1964)

Netflix description: “Sean Connery’s second outing as 007 broke box-office records, truly launching his career as leading man.”

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: 83%

Rami Malek was named the villain in the next Bond movie this week. Why not celebrate by watching one of a few of the 007 movies that will be leaving Netflix at the start of May? In “From Russia With Love,” crime organization SPECTRE trains an assassin to go after Bond. This film also introduces us to Desmond Llewelyn’s Q. He played the role until 1999.

The list of Bond movies leaving include the following: “Dr. No,” “For Your Eyes Only,” “GoldenEye,” “License to Kill,” “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” and “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

3. “The Dirty Dozen” (1967)

Netflix description: “In this Academy Award-winning World War II flick, a US Army major is tasked with turning a group of conscripted convicts into a crack fighting unit.”

Critic score: 91%

Audience score: 90%

The film, based on E.M. Nathanson’s book, will be leaving Netflix at the top of May and was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. It was nominated four four Oscars, including best supporting actor for John Cassavetes.

4. “Legally Blonde” (2001)

Netflix description: “To win back her Harvard-bound former beau, Valley girl Elle Woods enrolls at the university’s law school – and ends up excelling in the legal arts.”

Critic score: 69%

Audience score: 72%

I don’t really care much for the critics’ score here. Elle Woods is a pop culture staple. Before the second season of “Big Little Lies” returns to HBO, revisit one of Reese Witherspoon’s earliest big movies.

5. “My Life as a Zucchini” (2016)

Netflix description: “A 9-year-old boy finds his life upended when he’s sent to live in an orphanage in this stop-motion animated tale of loss, friendship and young love.”

Critic score: 98%

Audience score: 88%

Don’t mind the title of the film. You may have never heard of this stop-motion film, but it was nominated for best animated movie at both the Oscars and Golden Globes after its release. Will Forte, Nick Offerman, and Ellen Page lend their voices to the cast.