5 great movies you should watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Science prodigy CJ Walker uses a time machine to try and save her brother after he was shot dead by police in “See You Yesterday.” source Netflix

The time-traveling Spike Lee produced “See You Yesterday” is receiving high praise. You can also catch the entire “Matrix” trilogy on the streaming site.

What if you could turn back time and stop an unjust murder? That’s what Netflix’s Spike Lee-produced “See You Yesterday” takes a look at. Also, “The Matrix” trilogy was added to Netflix at the top of the month. Keep reading to see five movies you could watch this weekend (along with their Rotten Tomatoes scores when available).

1. “See You Yesterday” (2019)

caption Eden Duncan-Smith travels through time to try and save her older brother in Netflix’s new film. source Netflix

Netflix description: “As two teen prodigies try to master the art of time travel, a tragic police shooting sends them on a series of dangerous trips to the past.”

Critic score: 100%

Audience score: n/a

The Netflix film currently has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes not only for the film’s original concept and easy-to-navigate time travel, but also for Eden Duncan-Smith’s performance. The film strikes an important balance between the news of today and sci-fi. Spike Lee’s a producer on this one.

2. “Good Sam” (2019)

caption “Good Sam” has the setup of an irresistible Lifetime movie you can’t stop watching. source Bert Calmeau/Netflix

Netflix description: “A curious reporter finds love while pursuing the story of a mysterious figure who’s leaving bags of cash for strangers around New York City.”

“The Good Place” star Tiya Sircar gets her time to shine in a sweet performance as a diligent New York City reporter who’s skeptical of a supposed “good samaritan” giving out large sums of cash to strangers. What starts out as a simple news mystery turns into a slightly predictable, but nonetheless heartwarming rom-com about generosity that may inspire you to help others.

It may be one of the few movies we’ve watched where they’ve tried to portray journalism somewhat accurately.

3. “The Matrix” (1999)

caption Keanu Reeves will have you thinking about the red and the blue pill all over again. source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “A computer hacker learns that what most people perceive as reality is actually a simulation created by machines, and joins a rebellion to break free.”

Critic score: 88%

Audience score: 85%

Keanu Reeves is back in theaters this weekend in “John Wick: Chapter 3.” If you don’t have time to see Reeves take out assassins in creative ways, you can watch him take out even more men in not just one “Matrix” movie, but all three. The first one in the franchise won four Academy Awards. It also stars Carrie-Anne Moss and Laurence Fishburne. The latter now stars in the “John Wick” franchise with Reeves.

4. “Gremlins” (1984)

caption Gizmo is the adorable Mogwai creature given as a Christmas present in “Gremlins.” source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “A man brings home a cute creature as a Christmas present for his son that spawns a horrifying army of devilish – and dangerous – little beasts.”

Critic score: 84%

Audience score: 78%

The Warner Bros.’ classic will make you think twice about feeding a pet after midnight as you watch the destructive creatures take over a small town around the holidays. If Gizmo, the small creature above, looks familiar, it’s because the little guy partly inspired the Furby toy craze. (Gizmo himself was even made into a Furby at one point.)

If you’re still not convinced, Stephen Spielberg and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy were executive producers on this one.

5. “Locke” (2014)

caption Tom Hardy gives one of his best performances from the driver’s seat of a car in this A24 film as Ivan Locke. source A24

Netflix description: “Over the space of 90 minutes, Ivan Locke’s life spins out of control via a series of phone calls made while he drives down the highway to London.”

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 72%

You’ve probably never heard of 2014’s “Locke.” It’s a small indie movie that only grossed $5 million worldwide. But it’s from A24, the studio that has put out Oscar winners “Room” and “Moonlight.”

If you’re looking for something different, spend 94 minutes with Hardy in a car as Ivan Locke. Seriously, almost the entire movie takes place in a BMW as Locke makes a series of phone calls, each one more difficult than the last, on the way to the birth of his unborn child. The thing is, the woman having his child isn’t his wife. It’s someone he had a one-night-stand with and the viewer rides along as Locke’s life slowly crumbles. Despite all of this, Locke’s voice manages to stay extremely calm despite family and angry co-workers crying, screaming, and yelling out at him.

Not many can command an entire film for an hour and a half on their own, but Hardy does it masterfully in this one-man-show. When he’s not chatting on the phone with a number of individuals, he’s chatting about his grievances and mistakes with his dead father in an empty back seat.