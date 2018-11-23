7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption “The Christmas Chronicles” is Netflix’s latest original holiday movie. source Netflix

Every week, we put together a list of 7 great movies you can watch on Netflix over the weekend.

Here are seven movies on Netflix you should check out (along with their scores from Rotten Tomatoes).

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States. Apologies!

“The Christmas Chronicles” (2018) — A Netflix Original

caption Kurt Russell plays Santa. source Netflix

Netflix description: After accidentally crashing Santa’s sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick.

Critic score: 59%

Audience score: 95%

This movie isn’t particularly unique compared to other holiday movies with a similar storyline, but Kurt Russell goes all out for his role as a humorous, energetic Santa that makes the movie worth watching this time of year.

“Love Actually” (2003)

caption Hugh Grant plays the prime minister. source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: This ensemble comedy is a charming treatise on romance, telling 10 intertwining London love stories, leading up to a climax on Christmas Eve.

Critic score: 63%

Audience score: 72%

It’s finally Christmastime, so it’s finally an acceptable time to watch this adorable, though very long, ensemble rom com on repeat.

“Mamma Mia” (2008)

caption Meryl Streep plays the lead role. source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: On the Greek isle of Kalokairi, a single mom goes into a tizzy when her bride-to-be daughter invites three of Mom’s ex-lovers to the wedding.

Critic score: 54%

Audience score: 66%

Come for the ABBA songs, stay for Meryl Streep and Colin Firth. The movie isn’t nearly as magical as the 2018 sequel, but it’s a whole lot of fun to watch, especially with the family.

“Unforgiven” (1992)

caption Morgan Freeman and Clint Eastwood star. source Warner Brothers

Netflix description: Retired gunslinger William Munny reluctantly takes one last job – and even more reluctantly accepts a boastful young man as a partner.

Critic score: 96%

Audience score: 93%

Unlike most Westerns, this movie has a gripping story and its characters have a lot of layers, which helped boost a reinvention of the genre. It doesn’t focus on the action. Its haunting tone will stick with you. It’s the best movie Clint Eastwood has ever directed.

“Obvious Child” (2014)

caption Jake Lacy and Jenny Slate have incredible chemistry in ‘Obvious Child.’ source Chris Teague via Sundance Institute

Netflix description: After being fired from her job dumped by her cheating boyfriend, a comedian has a one-night stand. Weeks later, she finds out she’s pregnant.

Critic score: 90%

Audience score: 72%

Instead of avoiding the subject, “Obvious Child” tells the story head-on of a woman who decides to have an abortion. Everything that leads up to it is sweet, funny, and unapologetic. Jenny Slate and Jake Lacy have incredible chemistry and make compelling leads, so the movie will make you wonder why they’re not starring in seven Netflix rom-coms this year.

“Doctor Strange” (2016)

caption Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Strange. source Marvel

Netflix description: After a debilitating accident, a brilliant but arrogant neurosurgeon hopes to heal by learning the magical arts from an ancient mystic.

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86%

Exciting visuals, compelling source material, and Benedict Cumberbatch’s performance help “Doctor Strange” stand out among superhero origin stories and other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2003)

caption The movie started an entire franchise that still goes on today. source Disney

Netflix description: When a young swain recruits pirate Capt. Jack Sparrow to help rescue a maiden from rival buccaneers, he finds he’s up against supernatural forces.

Critic score: 79%

Audience score: 86%

Although the sequels are lengthy disappointments, “The Curse of the Black Pearl” is a tight, exciting, and well-written blockbuster that surprises you every time, no matter how many times you’ve seen it.