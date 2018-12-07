7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption ‘The Lobster’ just became available on Netflix. source A24

Every week, we put together a list of seven great movies you can watch on Netflix over the weekend.

This week’s list includes “The Lobster,” which just became available on the streaming service, and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” which obviously requires multiple viewings.

From “The Lobster” to “To All the Boys I’ve Loved before,” these are some awesome movies on Netflix right now.

Note: Not all of these films are available in countries outside the United States. Sorry!

“The Lobster” (2015)

caption Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz star in the sci-fi drama. source The Lobster

Netflix description: In a near-future world, single people are hunted and forced to find mates within 45 days, or be turned into animals and banished to the wilderness.

Critic score: 87%

Audience score: 64%

This movie is strange, but it introduced us to visionary director Yorgos Lanthimos, who directed “The Favourite,” one of the best movies of 2018. “The Lobster” is weird, and even though it is set in a fictional world, it’s one of the most poignant commentaries on modern dating culture and the norms people are pressured into living. It’s also funny, in a very, very dark way.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018)

caption People fell in love with Noah Centineo after seeing this Netflix film. source Netflix

Netflix description: When her secret love letters somehow get mailed to each of her five crushes, Lara Jean finds her quiet high school existence turned upside down. Critic score: 96% Audience score: 89% “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is an awkward, cute movie that captures what people loved about the book it’s based on. It’s the perfect teen rom-com for the modern age that you’ll probably find yourself re-watching sooner than expected. Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

“Christmas With a View” (2018)

caption This movie is so bad that you can’t look away. source Netflix/Brain Power Studio

Netflix description: Still reeling from a business failure, the restaurant manager of a ski resort finds her world jolted by a new chef, who has his own hidden past.

Critic score: N/A

Audience score: N/A

Let me be very clear: “Christmas With a View” is terrible, and it doesn’t even have a Rotten Tomatoes page. Most of the scenes and dialogue don’t make sense which makes it, essentially, “The Room” of holiday movies. But somehow, you cannot look away. It’s impossible to stop yourself from watching this train wreck unfold, and I cannot recommend it enough.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II” (2017)

caption Baby Groot is an icon. source Disney

Netflix description: The ragtag, wisecracking band of miscreants known as the Guardians of the Galaxy return to unravel the mystery of Peter “Star Lord” Quill’s origins.

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 88%

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” isn’t quite as endearing as the 2014 original, but it’s quick-witted heroes, stunning visuals, and a surprising twist with Star-Lord’s dad live up to expectations. Plus, there’s Baby Groot.

“The Duchess” (2008)

caption Keira Knightley can’t say no to a period film. source Pathe Distribution

Netflix description: To compensate for her unhappy marriage, young duchess Georgiana Spencer begins a scandalous affair with politician Charles Grey.

Critic score: 61%

Audience score: 67%

This excellent period drama focuses on a woman’s lack of satisfaction with the life and marriage that’s been placed on her by society. It also has some incredible costume design, as evidenced in the image above.

“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” (2011)

caption Colin Firth is one of the many British people in the spy thriller. source Focus Features

Netflix description: This gripping thriller about Cold War espionage follows an English spy as he returns to MI-6 under suspicion that he’s become a Soviet operative.

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 65%

This movie is riveting and about as British as a British movie can get. It has a stunning cast including Colin Firth and Tom Hardy, and it’s a great example of a novel turned into a feature film. Without sacrificing the spirit of the book, it makes necessary cuts to the story that translate better on screen.

“The Spectacular Now” (2013)

caption Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller star in the A24 film. source A24

Netflix description: Classmates Aimee and Sutter form an unlikely friendship, and after helping Aimee raise her social confidence, Sutter begins falling for his creation.

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 76%

“The Spectacular Now,” which stars Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller, is a special coming-of-age story because it chooses honesty in its storytelling and characters instead of taking a studio-friendly route. It’s also one of the Oscar-winning studio A24’s earliest films and helped establish that movies it makes could change cinema.