3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

This week, we recommend new holiday episodes Netflix's baking competition, "Nailed It!," and the feel-good Netflix original comedy, "The Kominsky Method."

December is all about the holidays, so Netflix is filled with some fun holiday specials and episodes instead of big new shows, which gives you time to catch up on things you might have missed.

From new holiday episodes of Netflix’s baking competition “Nailed It!” and the feel good comedy “The Kominsky Method,” here’s what we recommend you watch this week:

“Nailed It! Holiday!”

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 7

Have you ever wondered how well you’d do on “The Great British Baking Show”? Netflix’s hilarious reality competition series “Nailed It!” answers this question, and the answer is “not very well at all.” On the brand new holiday episodes of “Nailed it!,” three amateur bakers have to attempt a complex holiday bake. They never turn out well, and it’s hilarious.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 44

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” combines the delightful comedic spirit of a show like “30 Rock” with clever musical satire, all while being a poignant study on mental health and relationships. All three seasons are incredible examinations of how the mind works and are deeply funny.

“The Kominsky Method”

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

“The Kominsky Method” pulls off two things that rarely go right: comedy about aging, and comedy about the entertainment industry. The show is actually funny for people of all ages, and it has a lot of heart. And it’s only eight episodes, so you can burn through it quickly.

