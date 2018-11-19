3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week, including the new ‘Narcos: Mexico’

caption Michael Peña stars on the new season. source Netflix

Running out of shows to watch? We can help. Every Monday, we put together a list of three great shows on Netflix for you to check out.

We pick shows you can finish quickly, and others you binge for weeks. And it’s not just new releases either: We mix in some old favorites you might have missed in addition to shows that have recently landed on Netflix.

This week, two shows we highly recommend are available to stream: “Dogs,” a documentary about our relationships to our pups and “Narcos: Mexico,” which is a companion series to the popular Netflix original that told the story of

Here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

“Dogs” — a Netflix Original

caption This docuseries is very cute. source Netflix/YouTube

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Netflix description: These six intimate stories explore the abiding emotional bonds that form between dogs and their caregivers, no matter the circumstances.

This six-episode documentary about sweet, adorable dogs explores and celebrates the bond they share with humans. Some episodes are more gripping than others, but all are worth it, because there are dogs.

“Narcos: Mexico” — A Netflix Original

caption Diego Luna plays the villain on the fourth season. source Netflix

Seasons: 1 (the first three seasons of “Narcos” tell a completely different story with a different cast)

Episodes: 10

Netflix description: Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new “Narcos” saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.

If you’ve never seen the first three seasons of “Narcos,” it doesn’t matter! You can start this one without having seen the show before. We’re happy this show went in a new direction for its fourth season, which tells a new story and serves more as a companion series to the first three seasons of “Narcos.” The star-studded cast for this violent but exciting new season includes Michael Peña, Diego Luna, and Jackie Earl Haley.

“One Day at a Time” — a Netflix Original

caption This sweet and sharp family comedy is very underrated. source Adam Rose/Netflix

Netflix description: In a reimagining of the TV classic, a newly single Latina mother raises her teen daughter and tween son with the “help” of her old-school mom.

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 26

This sweet sitcom is one of the best shows right now, and not enough people talk about it. It’s warm and hilarious but isn’t afraid to take a stance on heavy issues like immigration that are relevant to today’s political climate.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.