5 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

caption Emma Mackey and Asa Butterfield on “Sex Education.” source Sam Taylor/Netflix

This week, we recommend new series like “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” and “Sex Education,” shows that are simply new to Netflix including “You,” and ones you might have missed like “Maniac” and “Dark.”

We’ve all shuffled, again and again, through the algorithm of shows Netflix thinks you might want to watch next. But with an overwhelming selection, it’s hard to commit. But it’s a new year, and with it comes a new set of recommendations from INSIDER’s trusty team.

This week’s picks are all series with slightly longer episodes, but with varying levels of attention required from you. From brand new original series to older ones you might have missed the first go-around, here are the five shows you should start on Netflix.

“Maniac”

caption Emma Stone as Annie on “Maniac.” source Michele K. Short/Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

“Maniac” premiered last fall and seemed to fly under-the-radar of many Netflix-centric conversations. But Emma Stone delivers a phenomenal performance as Annie, one of two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons.” The show is set in an alternate-universe version of New York City, and strikes a perfect balance between magical realism, absurdity, and pseudo-futurism.

The episodes vary from 25 to 45 minutes in length, making it easy to binge once you let yourself settle into the world a bit (give it a couple episodes). Creator Patrick Somerville (“The Leftovers”) and director Cary Joji Fukunaga (“True Detective” season one) have truly made something unique that more people should be talking about.

“Sex Education”

caption Emma Mackey and Asa Butterfield as Maeve and Otis on “Game of Thrones.” source Sam Taylor/Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

This British comedy series is a Netflix original making its debut this week, and folks are already buzzing about the amazing cast of characters. Starring Asa Butterfield as Otis, an “inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother, a sex therapist,” the show takes a turn when Otis decides to start an underground “sex therapy” club for his classmates. “Sex Education” is weird, heartfelt, and a must-watch. All eight episodes run just under an hour long.

“You”

caption Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail on “You.” source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

“You” was a Lifetime original series that was canceled, and now found a home on Netflix. Since the first season’s 10 episodes dropped on the streaming service, “You” has found a new and fervent fan base. Netflix already picked it up for a second season, so now is the time to get in on this buzzworthy show.

The series follows Joe (Penn Badgley) as he meets and then stalks a woman in New York City. What follows includes theft, breaking and entering, violence, and … love? The satirical tone of Joe’s creeptastic persona hits an incredible nuance, to the point where fans are “falling in love” with the stalker, and Penn Badgley is having to beg them to stop. If lush drama and over-the-top love/murder plotlines are your jam, look no further.

“Tidying Up With Marie Kondo”

caption Marie Kondo on her new reality series for Netflix. source Denise Crew/Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Your new Netflix reality-obsession came gliding into the New Year in the form of Marie Kondo, a organizing savant whose best-selling book had already built her a strong following. The genius strategy of dropping this series just as everyone’s New Year’s resolutions to finally sort out their lives kicked in was not lost on anyone, but it worked anyways.

If you haven’t already, throw on “Tidying Up” and absorb Kondo’s best advice for finally de-cluttering that room or space that no longer “sparks joy” in your life.

“Dark”

caption “Dark” shares the same skeletal story structure as “Stranger Things,” but it’s very, very different. source Julia Terjung/Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

“Dark” premiered on Netflix in December 2017, and has slowly gained a cult following ever since. It’s a German original series, and though Netflix might default you to a dubbed version, we implore you to watch it with the original audio and subtitles. This show requires a lot of attention with three different time settings and inter-generational family drama and time-travel to boot, but it’s one of the best supernatural TV shows Netflix has ever produced.

A second season has wrapped filming and is expected this year sometime, so we highly recommend starting now and getting into the theorizing fun with fellow fans.