3 great TV shows to watch on Netflix this week

caption Netflix’s ‘She-ra’ reboot has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. source Netflix

Every week, we put together a list of three great shows you should watch.

This week, we’ve collected shows including Netflix’s new cooking competition series “The Final Table,” and its reboot of “She-ra and the Princesses of Power,” which has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

There’s too much TV. Thankfully, with the holiday season in full swing, there are less new shows and more time to catch up on things you missed.

And we’re here to make bingeing even easier for you, by choosing what to watch for you. Every week, we put together a list of three great shows you should watch.

Here, you’ll find shows you can finish in a day, and some you can at least get started on. We mix shows that have recently come onto the service with some old favorites you might have missed.

From Netflix’s cooking competition show “The Final Table” to its new remake of ’80s cartoon “She-ra and the Princesses of Power,” here are three great TV shows you can binge-watch on Netflix this week:

“The Final Table”

caption Netflix has had massive success with reality series. source Netflix

Netflix description: Teams of elite chefs vie to impress the world’s toughest palates as they whip up iconic dishes from nine nations in this star-packed competition.

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

In 2018, Netflix has gotten great at food shows. “The Final Table” is a cooking competition with some of the worlds greatest chefs, and a lot of celeb guests. It doesn’t require much attention, but it’s entertaining and won’t take long to finish.

“The Great British Baking Show: Master Class”

caption On ‘Masterclass,’ the judges show how they make the recipes seen on the show. source Netflix

Netflix description: Hosts Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood leave the tent and go into the kitchen to put their professional spin on baking techniques used in the show.

Seasons: 3

Episodes: 15

If you love “The Great British Baking Show,” you’ve probably burned through every season available on Netflix multiple times. Thankfully “Masterclass” will guide you through technical bakes, with judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry explaining why they were assigned to bakers, and how they’re done perfectly.

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”

caption ‘She-ra’ is a remake of the cartoon from the 80s. source Netflix

Netflix description: Soldier Adora finds a magic sword – and her identity as legendary hero She-Ra. She joins the Rebellion, but her best friend stays with the evil Horde.

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 13

“She-Ra” currently has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s a wonderful, exciting reboot for a new generation that has colorful animation, layered characters, and intelligent writing that works for kids and adults.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.