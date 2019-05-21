A great white shark was tracked to Long Island Sound for the ‘first time ever,’ researchers say

A nearly 10-foot-long, 533-pound shark was tracked to the Long Island Sound on Monday by Ocearch, a research organization that electronically tracks ocean life for scientists.

A great white shark was detected in Long Island Sound on Monday in what researchers believe to be the first time ever.

The nearly 10-foot-long, 533-pound shark was seen swimming near Greenwich, Connecticut, by Ocearch, a research organization that electronically tracks ocean life for scientists.

Ocearch named the shark Cabot, after Italian explorer John Cabot, known for a 1497 voyage to North America.

“Be advised! For the first time ever, we are tracking a white shark in the Long Island Sound. 9′ 8” @GWSharkCabot is just off the shore near Greenwich,” Ocearch said in a tweet about the shark.

The shark was first tagged last fall off Nova Scotia and was seen off the coast of North Carolina days before heading to the Long Island Sound, according to CBS News.

According to Ocearch, Cabot has logged nearly 4,000 miles of travel since he was first tagged in October, swimming as far south as Florida, USA Today reported.

Chris Fischer, OCEARCH’s founding chairman and expedition leader, told the Associated Press that his organization was surprised to see the great white so far west in the Long Island Sound, and said it was likely looking for bait fish.

He said he expected Cabot to leave the sound and continue north in its migratory pattern.

Fischer told CBS New York that Cabot’s presence in the sound could be a sign of environmental improvement.

“I know they’ve been working hard in the sound to clean it up and to get life to come back to the region and when you have an apex predator like Cabot move in to the area, that’s a sign there’s a lot of life in the area and you’ve probably got things moving in the right direction,” he said.

David Hudson of the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, Connecticut, said his research team is watching Cabot.

“He’s on his way up to Cape Cod, that would be my best guess, there’s a pretty big seal population up there, again up in Maine,” he told ABC 7 New York.

He said the shark doesn’t currently pose a threat to humans and is likely feeding on seals in the area.

Great white sharks can grow up to 17 feet long and 4,000 pounds. Their population along the northeastern US coast has been increasing since 2014.