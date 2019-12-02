The 19 greatest NFL plays of the decade

source Al Bello/Getty Images)

The NFL compiled a list of their 100 greatest plays of all time for their 100th season.

Of those plays, 19 occurred during the last decade.

Those plays include some unforgettable moments, such as the “Butt Fumble,” “The Philly Special,” and Odell Beckham’s incredible one-handed catch on “Sunday Night Football.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The NFL produced some incredible plays over the last decade of football.

As part of the NFL’s 100th season, the league compiled a list of their 100 greatest plays of all time. Of those, 19 occurred over the last decade, including some unforgettable moments, such as the “Butt Fumble,” Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-handed catch, several big Super Bowl moments, and even a couple of “miracles.”

Here are the 19 best plays of the decade, ranked.

19. “The Butt Fumble.”

For each of the plays, it is the second video shown due to a quirk in how Twitter embeds their tweets.

18. Larry Fitzgerald’s game-clinching catch-and-run in overtime of the 2015 divisional playoff game against the Packers.

17. Derrick Henry’s record-tying 99-yard touchdown run against the Jaguars during the 2018 season.

16. Randy Moss’ one-handed touchdown catch from Tom Brady during the 2010 season.

15. Von Miller’s strip-sack of Cam Newton that led to a touchdown for the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

14. Tim Tebow’s game-winning touchdown pass to beat the Steelers in overtime of the 2011 playoffs.

13. Richard Sherman tips a pass to his teammate for an interception in the 2013 NFC Championship Game.

12. Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary to beat the Lions in 2015.

11. Aaron Rodgers’ other Hail Mary from the 2015 season.

10. “The Miami Miracle,” in which the Dolphins beat the Patriots on a last-second, multi-lateral prayer.

9. DeSean Jackson’s “Miracle at the Meadowlands II” punt return against the Giants.

8. Tracy Porter’s pick-6 of Peyton Manning in the Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV win.

7. Mario Manningham’s sideline grab in Super Bowl XLVI for the Giants.

6. Julian Edelman’s amazing catch during the Patriots’ comeback win in Super Bowl LI.

5. Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-handed catch on “Sunday Night Football” in 2014.

4. Marshawn Lynch’s “BeastQuake” run against the Saints in the 2010 Wild Card game.

3. “The Philly Special” trick play by the Eagles in their Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots.

2. The “Minneapolis Miracle” to send the Vikings to the NFL Championship Game in 2017.

1. Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl XLIX-winning interception for the Patriots when the Seahawks chose to pass the ball instead of run.

Now check out the college football programs that dominated the 2010s.