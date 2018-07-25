Greece is burning because dry, blisteringly hot conditions are hitting Europe hard this summer — take a look

caption People watch a wildfire raging in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece on July 23, 2018. source REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greece is in mourning.

At least 80 people are dead, some who tried to flee into the water to save themselves, as wildfires raged through the countryside and town toward the sea near Athens, Greece this week.

But the problem of dry and fiery conditions this summer isn’t just one for the Greeks. The entire European continent has been suffering through blistering heat waves, and fires have roared through regions from the Arctic Circle down to the Mediterranean Sea.

It’s all part of a trend with no end in sight. In a report from climate experts to the European Commission, released earlier this year, scientists predict that dry, hot conditions will fuel aggressive wildfires that could spread more easily across the Mediterranean as the region dries up. The damage may not end at the fire lines, and could have a dangerous impact on plant pests and diseases, too.

Take a look at what Europe’s been dealing with, and the reasons why:

The Greeks began a three day period of mourning on Tuesday. At least 80 people are dead as a result of the fires that broke out late Monday near Athens. The death toll is expected to rise.

caption A man looks at the flames as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. source REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Sources: Associated Press, Reuters

The last time flames were this bad in the country was in 2007, when wildfires that broke out on the Peloponnese peninsula killed 64 people.

caption Firefighters, soldiers and local residents carry a hose as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. source REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Source: Business Insider

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but some officials think the blazes may have been started deliberately. Sometimes people start fires to clear land for building.

caption Firefighters and soldiers fall back as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. source REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Source: Reuters

Whatever the cause, the fires spread quickly, fueled by high winds and the dry, rain-free conditions that nearly all of Europe has been suffering through this summer.

caption Firefighters, soldiers and local residents carry a hose as a wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. source REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Some people in coastal towns jumped into the sea to stay alive, while others suffocated to death, trapped on cliffs or in their cars.

caption A man uses a cloth to protect himself from smoke as wildfire burns in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. source REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A group of 26 bodies, both children and adults, who were huddled together trying to escape, were found just steps from the sea.

caption A wildfire rages in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. source REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Source: Business Insider

Egyptian Fisherman Tawefik Halil who helped the Greek coast guard pull survivors from the water, said it was a harrowing task.

“There was so much wind,” he told the Associated Press on Wednesday. “We could not breathe. I almost fainted at some point from all the smoke, and it was very difficult, my friend, it was so difficult. I have never seen such a difficult thing before.”

Agni Gantona said she spent five hours in the water before a boat came to pick her up.

caption A wildfire burns next to a church in the town of Rafina, near Athens, Greece, July 23, 2018. source REUTERS/Costas Baltas

“Some were burned, some were near fainting from the smoke and the flames. Groups of us, we were holding each other by the hand and shouting each other’s names, because we could not see from the smoke,” she told Reuters.

This is what Mati, the town that Gantona was escaping, looks like now:

But the problem’s not contained to Greece. Over a third of Europe is covered by forest and wooded lands that could become more vulnerable in the coming years as the continent dries up.

Source: European Commission report

Greece isn’t the only country that’s been wiped by this summer’s heat. Temperatures are currently topping out near 100 degrees in Belgium, the Netherlands, and Western Germany.

caption Belarusian rescuers mark the Day of Fire Service in central Minsk, Belarus, July 21, 2018. source REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Source: BBC

It’s also heating up in the Arctic, where a massive 300-foot iceberg drifted perilously close to this town in Greenland earlier this month.

caption A giant iceberg is seen behind an Innaarsuit settlement, Greenland July 12, 2018. Picture taken July 12, 2018. source Ritzau Scanpix / Karl Petersen / via REUTERS

Source: Business Insider

Wildfires torched the countryside of Sweden, hitting areas above the Arctic Circle with flames.

These are the most serious wildfires the country’s seen in decades, and the Swedes called Norway and Italy in to help fight. “It’s very, very dry in most of Sweden,” Jonas Olsson, a hydrologist at the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute told the New York Times.

Dry conditions are becoming a problem in Norway, which has gotten about 45% less rain than usual this year. Electricity prices have almost doubled as a result.

caption Fire departments and volunteers work to control a forest fire in Pyharanta, Western Finland July 19, 2018. source Roni Lehti/Lehtikuva via Reuters

In nearby Finland, more than 50 people had to be evacuated from homes and summer cottages last week, as fires raged.

Source: YLE News Finland, Reuters

Scientists expect that the hardest hit European countries will continue to be those closer to the Mediterranean, especially Spain, Portugal and Turkey. Wildfires in Portugal last year killed more than 100 people.

Source: The Guardian

Northwestern Spain was also hit hard then.

The fires and heat could even make the UK’s Brexit tougher.

caption A firefighter carries a water hose past sheep close to scorched moorland as it burns during a moorland fire at Winter Hill, near Rivington, Britain on July 1, 2018. source REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain’s big shift out of the EU trading bloc, scheduled to take place eight months from now, could cause some supply disruptions at customs and border crossings in the UK.

But this summer’s dry, hot conditions mean some farmers simply aren’t prepared for any extra demand this year.

“We’re already seeing farmers struggling with crops, with feed,” Ian Wright, director general of the Food and Drink Federation in the UK told the BBC. “There are vegetable shortages because there hasn’t been enough rain.”

Scientists expect that in the coming years, more hot conditions in Europe will mean deeper layers of wood, leaves and soil in the forests will dry out, becoming captive, brittle tinder just waiting to be ignited. Forests that are stressed by drought can also be more susceptible to attack by insects, who’ll leave more dead wood around to catch fire.

Source: European Commission report