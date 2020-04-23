NFL Draft 2020: 9 players experts think the Green Bay Packers could target in the first round

caption The Green Bay Packers will likely target a wide receiver in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but experts are split on who it will be. source Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports // Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 23.

The Green Bay Packers will be an intriguing team to watch on draft day, holding the 30th overall pick in the first round.

We analyzed 11 mock drafts to get a sense of what experts expect from the Packers front office on Thursday night.

Barring a trade, the Green Bay Packers will make the 30th selection of the night, but who they draft will remain a mystery until Roger Goodell reads their name.

We analyzed the mock drafts of 11 experts – Mel Kiper Jr. at ESPN, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso at CBS Sports, Chad Reuter, Peter Schrager, Bucky Brooks, and Rhett Lewis at NFL.com, Danny Kelly at The Ringer, Dane Brugler at The Athletic, Peter King at NBC Sports, and Walter Football – to see if we could find any consensus on how the Packers might play the first round of the draft.

The experts seem to agree that the Packers will target one of the many talented wide receivers in this year’s draft, but there was barely any consensus on who exactly they would pick. Eight of the 11 mock drafts we looked at had Green Bay taking a receiver, but six different players were mentioned.

Take a look below to see who Aaron Rodgers could find as his next great target in Green Bay.

Option 1: Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU)

Experts who have him going to the Packers: 2 of 11 – Danny Kelly, The Ringer; Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Why it could happen: While the top trio of wide receivers – CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs III – will almost certainly be off the board by the time the Packers are drafting, Jefferson is likely the fourth-best receiving prospect in this class, and he could fall to the Packers. Nine of the 11 mock drafts that didn’t have the Packers taking him had him going earlier in the evening. If Jefferson is available when the Packers are up to make their selection, they’d likely jump at the chance to welcome him to Green Bay.

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Competitive slot receiver who uses basketball-like jukes as a route runner and who dominates at the catch point.”

Option 2: Denzel Mims, WR (Baylor)

Experts who have him going to the Packers: 2 of 11 – Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports; Walter Football

Why it could happen: Denzel Mims has a better chance of being available at No. 30, and fits the mold of a player who could thrive in the Packers offense. He’s got some blazing speed – running a 4.38 40m at the combine – and could be an absolute terror to defenses who already have their hands full with Davante Adams.

Key expert quote: From Wilson: “Mims had a strong season for Baylor, balled out at the Senior Bowl, and then set the combine on fire with his performance there. He’s still raw but he’s the type of playmaker that could quickly grow into an Aaron Rodgers-led offense.”

Option 3: Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson)

Experts who have him going to the Packers: 1 of 11 – Mel Kiper Jr. 4.0, ESPN

Why it could happen: Tee Higgins was a can’t-miss player through college, averaging more than 1,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns per season for his final two years at Clemson. In a stacked class at wide receiver, Higgins is a guy who could make an immediate impact.

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “If the Packers want to get over the hump in the final stage of Aaron Rodgers’ career, they’re going to have to give him better targets outside of Davante Adams. Adding Devin Funchess isn’t going to cut it. At 6-foot-3, Higgins is a big target who gobbled up touchdowns in college (his 27 tied for most in school history with Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins). He could take some of Jimmy Graham’s red zone targets.”

Option 4: Brandon Aiyuk, WR (Arizona State)

Experts who have him going to the Packers: 1 of 11 – Rhett Lewis, NFL.com

Why it could happen: Brandon Aiyuk has some wild big-game potential as a guy you regret leaving on your bench in fantasy football some time down the line. Against Washington State last year, Aiyuk went off for seven receptions, 196 yards, and three touchdowns in a comeback win for the Sun Devils. He’s a big play threat that could help the Packers open up the playbook and really rattle defenses in the NFC North.

Key expert quote: From Lewis: “I love this pick and so will Aaron Rodgers. The Packers upgrade their receiver room with a player unlike any currently on their roster. A Swiss Army knife receiver, who’s a stud with the ball in his hands, Aiyuk gives coach Matt LaFleur a ton of options in his offense.”

Option 5: Michael Pittman Jr., WR (USC)

Experts who have him going to the Packers: 1 of 11 – Peter King, NBC Sports

Why it could happen: Pittman is a solid receiver that gets the job done. While picking him at this point might be a bit of a reach, the Packers could pull the trigger if he’s the top man left on their board at the position. Another option would be trading back if the right deal comes along and hope to snag him later in the second round.

Key expert quote: From King: “Professional receiver. Most have him in the second round. But the Packers don’t pick again till 62, and they see a solid but unspectacular disciplined route-runner and competitive 50-50-ball player. ‘He’s so reliable,’ one coach told me Saturday. ‘He might get lost in a crop of receivers this good, but he shouldn’t. He’ll be a good receiver in the league for a long time.’ Speaking of competitive receivers who were a quarterback’s best friend: Jordy Nelson, 6-3, 220 – Michael Pittman, 6-4, 222.”

Option 6: Jalon Reagor, WR (TCU)

Experts who have him going to the Packers: 1 of 11 – Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Why it could happen: Jalon Reagor is an extremely versatile weapon that could be used as both a receiving and a rushing threat. While his college numbers won’t blow you away, he’s got plenty of talent, and depending on where the Packers have him on their board, could be a quick contributor to the Green Bay offense.

Key expert quote: From Trapasso: “Reagor, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard make for one heck of a receiver trio in Green Bay for Aaron Rodgers.”

Option 7: Jaylon Johnson, CB (Utah)

Experts who have him going to the Packers: 1 of 11 – Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Why it could happen: Should the Packers decide to stay away from receiver in the first round, or rather, take advantage of the depth of this year’s class and wait for the second or third round, adding some depth in the secondary is a fairly pressing need for the team.

Key expert quote: From Reuter: “PROJECTED TRADE WITH PATRIOTS. Once again, the Packers trade up to grab a starter in the secondary, just as they did last year to secure safety Darnell Savage. The team’s cornerback group could use more depth, so Johnson – and his ability in press coverage – would be a welcome addition to this unit.”

Option 8: Jordyn Brooks, LB (Texas Tech)

Experts who have him going to the Packers: 1 of 11 – Peter Schrager, NFL.com

Why it could happen: Brooks is another option should the Packers choose to target defensive depth rather than offensive power in the first round. While Brooks is currently projected by most as a second- or third-rounder, this year’s crop of linebackers isn’t nearly as deep as its receivers, which could motivate Green Bay to move this way first.

Key expert quote: From Schrager: “Lightning-fast linebacker who fought through a shoulder injury to run at the combine for scouts (posting a 4.54 40). Blake Martinez is no longer in Green Bay, so here’s his replacement. This class’ immense WR depth allows the Packers to address that need later on.”

Option 9: Josh Jones, OT (Houston)

Experts who have him going to the Packers: 1 of 11 – Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

Why it could happen: What better way to help Aaron Rodgers than to keep him upright for longer? Josh Jones will likely be the top tackle available when the Packers are up to pick and could help stabilize the Green Bay line right out of the gate in 2020.

Key expert quote: From Brooks: “The Packers could add an athletic blocker to the mix to better protect Aaron Rodgers while also enabling Matt LaFleur to fully implement a zone-based running game.”

