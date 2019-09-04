‘I will try to make you proud’: 9-year-old daughter of a fallen Green Beret reads a touching letter to her dad during his funeral service

caption US Army Master Sgt. Luis F. Deleon-Figueroa. source Defense Department

The 9-year-old daughter of a Green Beret killed in combat in Afghanistan read a touching letter to her father during a memorial service in Massachusetts on Tuesday.

US Army Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa, a 31-year-old Puerto Rico native and a Chicopee, Massachusetts, resident, was killed by small arms fire during a joint raid with Afghan forces in the Faryab province of Afghanistan.

“I know you’re in heaven now, daddy, with my grandma. But I miss you so much,” Angie said. “I miss our time together. I’ll miss going to the beach and the movie theaters together. I miss your hugs and kisses. I will try to make you proud and behave like you always told me to.”

“Dear papi, I miss you a lot. I wish you were still alive,” Angie, the daughter of US Army Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa said during the service. “It doesn’t feel right without you. I want to thank you for being a great hero and a great daddy.

"I used to be your angel and now, you're mine." – Angie Deleon Fallen soldier Master Sgt. Luis Deleon-Figueroa being eulogized by his daughter is incredible. Her strength… wow. May her father's memory always be a blessing. STORY –> https://t.co/2W4w39AhRq pic.twitter.com/2gMLVc79oi — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) September 3, 2019

Deleon-Figueroa, a 31-year-old Puerto Rico native and a Chicopee, Massachusetts, resident, served in the US Army for over 13 years and was assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne). He was killed by small arms fire during a joint raid with Afghan forces in the Faryab province of Afghanistan on August 22.

“You are forever my papi and know that my mom and family will take care of me. I used to be your angel and now, you’re mine,” Angie added.

US Army Master Sgt. Jose Gonzalez, 35, was also killed in the raid.

Deleon-Figueroa served six deployments, including to Iraq and a previous deployment to Afghanistan, according to Stars and Stripes.

Fourteen service members have been killed in Afghanistan so far this year. A total of 13 troops were killed in Afghanistan the previous year. Roughly 14,000 US troops are still operating in Afghanistan after invading the country in 2001.