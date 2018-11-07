A Green party candidate may have ruined Democrat’s chances to pick up a key Senate seat in Arizona

caption Arizona’s Democratic candidate Kyrsten Sinema lost her Senate race by a slim margin. source Rich Fury/Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign

The Green party may have ruined Democrat’s changes to gain a US Senate seat in Arizona.

The party’s candidate received more votes than the margin between the Republican winner, Martha McSally, and the Democratic loser, Kyrsten Sinema.

There’s not guarantee that those voters would have otherwise voted for Democrats, but Sinema used to be a Green party official.

With more than 99% of precincts reporting, Republican candidate Martha McSally appears to have won the race with 850,043 votes, according to the New York Times. She beat Democratic candidate Kyrsten Sinema, who has 834,135 votes, filling a seat vacated by Republican Jeff Flake.

But Angela Green, running on the Green party ticket, received 38,597 votes, well more than McSally’s roughly 16,000 vote margin.

Green party voters wouldn’t have necessarily voted for Democrats, but some people are criticizing the party anyway for foiling Sinema’s chances. It doesn’t help that Sinema was a Green party official before changing her affiliation to Democrat.

No small irony in Sinema reinventing self in pursuit of statewide office only to be felled by the party she was once worked for >https://t.co/NNuhkRDuQj — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) November 7, 2018

Your periodic reminder that the Green Party is a shambolic joke that largely exists to throw close races to Republicans. https://t.co/Bziqtwuss2 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) November 7, 2018

The main takeaway here is that you really shouldn't ever vote Green, but given that Sinema got her start as a Green, there's something karmically funny about this. https://t.co/zGlAzdck6o — David Klion (@DavidKlion) November 7, 2018

Sinema was once a Green Party spokesman & twice ran for office affiliated w/them. As a Green activist she opposed Iraq/Afghanistan but after joining Congress became a centrist & military hawk. A lot of Green Party members thought she sold out her values.https://t.co/OgVrZiK3oJ — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) November 7, 2018

It's not a "conscience vote" if it helps a party committed to the systemic and social oppression of marginalised groups. Then it's just an asshole vote. https://t.co/E6mEM36hNl — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) November 7, 2018

Third party challengers may have had a role in other elections as well.

In West Virginia, Democrat Joe Manchin decisively held on to his Senate seat by more than three percentage points, even though President Donald Trump won the state by more than 40 points in 2016. But the state’s Libertarian candidate, Rusty Hollen, received 4.2% of the vote in that state, well more than Manchin’s margin over Republican challenger Patrick Morrissey.