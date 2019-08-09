A green-shirted man’s response to Trump supporters went viral — now the Penguin-brand shirt he wore in the video is sold out

caption The shirt, sold by Nordstrom for $69, is now sold out. source Nordstrom

A City Council meeting this week in Tucson, Arizona, where officials discussed letting residents vote on designating Tucson a so-called sanctuary city for immigrants was interrupted by protesters opposing the measure.

A video of an attendee in a green shirt, Alex Kack, laughing at the protesters quickly went viral.

Kack has since received praise on Twitter, and the green shirt he was wearing sold out at Nordstrom.

At a City Council meeting this week in Tucson, Arizona, officials discussed whether to include a measure on the November ballot for residents to vote on making Tucson a so-called sanctuary city for immigrants.

In a video posted by a journalist named Nick VinZant, two protesters can be seen interrupting the meeting, apparently to express support for President Donald Trump’s stance on immigration. An attendee in a green shirt, Alex Kack, can also be seen laughing.

Scene inside a Tucson City Council Meeting. Officials voted to put a "Sanctuary City" measure on the November ballot pic.twitter.com/mEh4PNj0Wo — Nick VinZant (@NickVinZant) August 7, 2019

The video of “green shirt guy,” as Kack has been dubbed, has since gone viral, and people have chimed in with support.

Be the #GreenShirtGuy you wish to see in the world pic.twitter.com/kyACa9qai0 — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) August 7, 2019

Even celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Mark Ruffalo shared their love for #GreenShirtGuy.

there is something about #greenshirtguy that completely nullifies any dumb shit that woman is saying. you forget about her completely. he consumes you. in any other context, without him laughing, it would make you sad. but this makes you happy. yelling is fun. but this is better. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 8, 2019

Sometimes all you can do is laugh. #GreenShirtGuy pic.twitter.com/ohAW5JA6js — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 9, 2019

Not only are celebrities taking notice, but the green Original Penguin shirt he was wearing has sold out on Nordstrom’s website.

And #GreenShirtGuy leads to the Green Penguin shirt selling out… pic.twitter.com/0tG6vmh7Yc — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 7, 2019

The shirt is the No. 1 seller in the “men’s contemporary and designer polo shirts” category on Amazon.

Penguin also offered to send Kack some shirts.

Hey @Alex_Kack Love the shirt! We’d love to send you some fresh ones for Date Night #GreenShirtGuy pic.twitter.com/5vWaDhmrVP — Original Penguin (@OriginalPenguin) August 8, 2019

Since the video went viral on Twitter, Kack has talked about why he laughed in that moment and why he supports Tucson becoming a sanctuary city.

“Ultimately I think the majority of this country, regardless of their political affiliation, understands that the loudest voices happening right now are kind of ridiculous,” he told News 4 Tucson. “And I think that that laughter is resonating because I think that’s kind of how people feel right now.”

“I think it’s a bold statement of morality that our community needs to make,” Kack told Mashable about the measure, adding, “Families deserve to be together and all people deserve the right to feel safe.”