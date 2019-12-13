A BBC Radio host used the pencil Camila Cabello stole from Prince William and Kate Middleton to vote in the UK election

caption Camila Cabello snatched the pencil while visiting the duke and the duchess in October. source John Shearer/ Getty Images for MTV, Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Camila Cabello recently admitted to Jimmy Fallon that she lost the pencil she stole from Prince William and Kate Middleton while visiting Kensington Palace in October.

Now, the royal pencil’s whereabouts have finally been revealed, as BBC One radio host Greg James said he used it to vote in the UK general election on Wednesday.

“The famous pencil got a run out this evening… (this is the actual one Camila stole)” James wrote on Instagram.

During an interview with James on BBC Radio One last month, Cabello said he “triple doggy dared” her to steal the pencil shortly before the pair met William and Kate at Radio One’s Teen Heroes of 2019 event at the palace.

However, after James told palace staff what Cabello had done, she said she still refused to give up the item.

“I was like ‘oh my god’ and I put it in my mom’s purse and my mom was like ‘no we have to give it back, we have to give back the pencil.’ And I was like ‘no, he triple doggy dared me,'” she said.

However, in a later interview with Jimmy Fallon, the performer said she had no idea where the pencil had ended up.

“There is a royal pencil out there somewhere on this Earth and we don’t know where it is,” she said.

“It’s yellow and it has a tip and you can write with it and it’s got some royal magical energy to it that only people with the seventh sense can see.”

Who knows whether James thought the pencil’s “magical energy” would rub off on his vote, or it would just be a good prank – but at least we now know what a real-life royal pencil looks like.

