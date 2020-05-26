Golf icon Greg Norman’s rustic Colorado mansion is on the market for $40 million — Take a tour of the 11,900-acre property complete with lakes, rivers, and horse stables

Meredith Cash
Reuters/Realtor.com
  • Golf icon-turned-entrepreneur Greg Norman is selling his Colorado mansion for $40 million.
  • The 11,900-acre estate – “Seven Lakes Ranch” – is “a true sporting paradise” for those looking to get acquainted with the great outdoors of mountainous Colorado.
  • The house has been on the market for more than four years, and the asking price has dropped by more than $15 million in that span.
  • Take a tour of the gorgeous property below, and check out more details in the Realtor.com listing.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Australian golf legend Greg Norman earned $14,484,458 while playing on the PGA Tour.

Phil Inglis/Getty Images

But he’s brought in even more through the Greg Norman Company and, well after his playing career came to an end, became one of the highest-earning athletes of all time.

Getty Images

He’s spent a nice chunk of his nest egg on real estate, including a beautiful Colorado mansion that’s now up for sale.

Realtor.com

Norman’s White River Valley, Colorado ranch is situated on a whopping 11,900 acres of land.

realtor.com

The property features nearly two miles of the White River, which is known for its stellar trout fishing.

Realtor.com

There are also lakes and ponds scattered across the ranch.

Realtor.com

Aptly, the property is called “Seven Lakes Ranch.”

Realtor.com

And it’s “a true sporting paradise” for those looking to get acquainted with the great outdoors of mountainous Colorado.

Realtor.com

The listing calls Norman’s property “one of the finest trophy big game hunting and fishing ranches in Colorado.”

Realtor.com

Whether boating on the lakes…

Realtor.com

… rafting or fishing in the river …

Realtor.com

… or hunting on the vast grounds…

Realtor.com

there’s no shortage of activities to enjoy while taking in the stunning scenery.

Realtor.com

But the house itself is equally breathtaking.

Realtor.com

The nearly 14,000 square-foot main cabin boasts eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and many a lounge area or sitting room.

Realtor.com

The entire interior of the house has a rustic theme.

Realtor.com

But it still doesn’t compromise on its luxuriousness.

Realtor.com

Parts of the home look more like a hotel.

Realtor.com

Including lounge areas…

Realtor.com

… bedrooms…

Realtor.com

… and bathrooms.

Realtor.com

Some rooms have a bit of a modern feel.

Realtor.com

While others lean more heavily on the rustic theme.

Realtor.com

Unsurprisingly, the views throughout the estate are extraordinary.

Realtor.com

The house also features a media room…

Realtor.com

… an in-home bar…

Realtor.com

… lounge areas…

Realtor.com

… and a glorious great room.

Realtor.com

There’s also a large dance hall that’s ideal for hosting large gatherings.

Realtor.com

And a stable for horses.

Realtor.com

It’s as close as one can get to paradise, but paradise comes at a price.

Realtor.com

Though the house was originally listed in 2016 for $55 million, Norman has had trouble unloading the property and thus has slashed the price by $15 million since.

Realtor.com

