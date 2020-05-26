- source
Reuters/Realtor.com
- Golf icon-turned-entrepreneur Greg Norman is selling his Colorado mansion for $40 million.
- The 11,900-acre estate – “Seven Lakes Ranch” – is “a true sporting paradise” for those looking to get acquainted with the great outdoors of mountainous Colorado.
- The house has been on the market for more than four years, and the asking price has dropped by more than $15 million in that span.
Australian golf legend Greg Norman earned $14,484,458 while playing on the PGA Tour.
But he’s brought in even more through the Greg Norman Company and, well after his playing career came to an end, became one of the highest-earning athletes of all time.
He’s spent a nice chunk of his nest egg on real estate, including a beautiful Colorado mansion that’s now up for sale.
Norman’s White River Valley, Colorado ranch is situated on a whopping 11,900 acres of land.
The property features nearly two miles of the White River, which is known for its stellar trout fishing.
There are also lakes and ponds scattered across the ranch.
Aptly, the property is called “Seven Lakes Ranch.”
And it’s “a true sporting paradise” for those looking to get acquainted with the great outdoors of mountainous Colorado.
The listing calls Norman’s property “one of the finest trophy big game hunting and fishing ranches in Colorado.”
Whether boating on the lakes…
… rafting or fishing in the river …
… or hunting on the vast grounds…
there’s no shortage of activities to enjoy while taking in the stunning scenery.
But the house itself is equally breathtaking.
The nearly 14,000 square-foot main cabin boasts eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and many a lounge area or sitting room.
The entire interior of the house has a rustic theme.
But it still doesn’t compromise on its luxuriousness.
Parts of the home look more like a hotel.
Including lounge areas…
… bedrooms…
… and bathrooms.
Some rooms have a bit of a modern feel.
While others lean more heavily on the rustic theme.
Unsurprisingly, the views throughout the estate are extraordinary.
The house also features a media room…
… an in-home bar…
… lounge areas…
… and a glorious great room.
There’s also a large dance hall that’s ideal for hosting large gatherings.
And a stable for horses.
It’s as close as one can get to paradise, but paradise comes at a price.
Though the house was originally listed in 2016 for $55 million, Norman has had trouble unloading the property and thus has slashed the price by $15 million since.
